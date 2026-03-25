Q&A with Madhav Rajan: UChicago’s ambitions for deeper global engagement

Last summer, Madhav Rajan, dean of the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business, was also appointed to a new role as UChicago’s chief global strategist—representing the University as a whole. We recently sat down with Rajan to discuss his vision for global engagement at UChicago. At the top of his agenda is to better connect UChicago’s overseas campuses into a true network that can extend UChicago’s distinctive education and research to the world. Inspired by his experience leading Booth as well as his own experience as an international student, Rajan emphasizes the need for UChicago to be flexible when operating globally, and to adjust and pivot as needed. Although strategies may change depending on global circumstances, the University’s engagement with the world is at the core of its identity, Rajan said. He added that the University wants to meet the highest standard of excellence in everything it does around the world. “You want to do things that are going to have a global impact for a long time to come.” Can you explain your role as chief global strategist and what drew you to it? The fact that the role was set up really speaks to the University's commitment to being a global institution. We have very broad and very deep engagement with the world. This role is intended to find a way to look at synergies across these types of engagements, to provide opportunities for global engagement and to leverage our overseas resources more. From my standpoint as dean of Booth, which has always had a global presence, it seemed to be a natural way to take what I already knew and use that for this second role.

In our current moment, there are many challenges for American universities and their international work. Will the nature of UChicago’s global engagement change—and if so, how? One of the great things about being in a place like UChicago, which has been around for 135-plus years, is that you can have a very long-term view. From that standpoint, the ethos underpinning our global engagement is completely unchanged. We want to be an institution that helps come up with ideas, plans and policies that will solve the world's toughest problems. We want to educate the people who will run organizations and corporations across the world. We want faculty who will have global impact. The only way to do that is by being international. Booth has long been one of UChicago’s most globally active units. What lessons from there are you applying to this University-wide role? Booth went abroad before anyone else did. Our first executive MBA was set up in Barcelona back in 1994. Then we set up a campus in Singapore in 2000. That changed over time. We moved from Barcelona to London, and from Singapore to Hong Kong. To me, one of the big lessons is the notion that you need to be flexible, particularly in the global realm. Being willing to adjust and pivot as needed is key. In London, we had a faculty committee evaluate our presence there. Their message to me was we should go big or go home. We decided to go big and we went to this new facility in London, which has been transformative not just for Booth, but for UChicago. We get more UChicago students in the College from England now than any other country. The message from UChicago President Paul Alivisatos announcing your appointment emphasized aligning our global engagement “with priority areas across our research and education mission.” Can you discuss how engagement might differ depending on whether the activity is research or education? Our research-promoting activities provide access to partnerships and new sources of funding, and the place where we see that most clearly is in Europe. We've partnered with the Berlin University Alliance to provide seed funding for new research collaborations. In France, it's a combination of both student and faculty interest. We have joint programs where Ph.D. students can spend time in French institutions, then come to UChicago to get their Ph.D. Something I didn't know until I took this job is that CNRS (Centre national de la recherche scientifique) in France is UChicago's most frequent research collaborator in terms of number of co-publications. On the student side, Hong Kong is a great example, where international high school students first learn about UChicago through our summer academy. We obviously have UChicago students doing study abroad all over the world, including in China. We work in India with the Institute for Climate and Sustainable Growth. They have a summer fellows program in Ahmedabad with the university there, and the goal is to bring cohorts of like-minded students for a shared global experience.