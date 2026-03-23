$50 million gift to revitalize historic Ida Noyes Hall as a space for students, visitors

A $50 million gift from Chair of the Board of Trustees David M. Rubenstein, JD’73, to the University of Chicago will support the modernization of Ida Noyes Hall, transforming the iconic 1916 building into a dynamic gathering place for students and the campus community—and a welcoming hub for alumni and visitors.

In recognition of Rubenstein’s gift, this new hub for activities will be named the David M. Rubenstein Commons. Plans for the building will ensure Rubenstein Commons honors the historic character and name of Ida Noyes Hall.

Rubenstein’s gift is the first step in the University’s ambitious plan to revitalize its historic campus buildings for the next century—preserving their architectural legacy while meeting the changing needs of the UChicago community.

“This gift does far more than reimagine a single building,” said President Paul Alivisatos. “It is the first project in our greater historic quads revitalization endeavor—the results of which will show that it is possible to preserve the beauty and meaning of our historic buildings, while updating them to serve generations of faculty and students yet to come. David’s leadership sets the pace for what is possible.”

“This project will create inviting spaces where students can gather, connect with one another or find a comfortable place to study,” said Melina Hale, dean of the College. “Rubenstein Commons will bring the campus community together like never before.”