$50 million gift to revitalize historic Ida Noyes Hall as a space for students, visitors

A $50 million gift from Chair of the Board of Trustees David M. Rubenstein, JD’73, to the University of Chicago will support the modernization of Ida Noyes Hall, transforming the iconic 1916 building into a dynamic gathering place for students and the campus community—and a welcoming hub for alumni and visitors.
In recognition of Rubenstein’s gift, this new hub for activities will be named the David M. Rubenstein Commons. Plans for the building will ensure Rubenstein Commons honors the historic character and name of Ida Noyes Hall.
Rubenstein’s gift is the first step in the University’s ambitious plan to revitalize its historic campus buildings for the next century—preserving their architectural legacy while meeting the changing needs of the UChicago community.
“This gift does far more than reimagine a single building,” said President Paul Alivisatos. “It is the first project in our greater historic quads revitalization endeavor—the results of which will show that it is possible to preserve the beauty and meaning of our historic buildings, while updating them to serve generations of faculty and students yet to come. David’s leadership sets the pace for what is possible.”
“This project will create inviting spaces where students can gather, connect with one another or find a comfortable place to study,” said Melina Hale, dean of the College. “Rubenstein Commons will bring the campus community together like never before.”
Honoring a rich history while preparing for the future
The origins of the historic Ida Noyes Hall date to 1915, when businessman LaVerne Noyes made a donation to UChicago to honor his late wife, Ida. First designed as a women’s gymnasium, social center, the building has evolved over the past century while remaining a hub of social activity. It hosts academic-focused events for the campus community as well as film screenings at the Max Palevsky Cinema, home to the renowned student-run Doc Films.
Plans for Rubenstein Commons will create inviting spaces where students can gather, study and connect with one another. The project will preserve the building’s neo-Gothic architecture and historic character while enhancing its infrastructure, accessibility and sustainability.
By preserving symbolic campus spaces, the University aims to create a campus that fosters learning, intellectual exchange, and innovation for the next 100 years and beyond.
“UChicago’s historic buildings and its quads are architectural treasures,” Rubenstein said. “I am excited by the opportunity to bring new life to this beloved building, with deep respect for its legacy of beautiful architecture and community. This work will create a center of gravity for the University community and welcome the world to this remarkable campus.”
The University will share designs and a project timeline as planning progresses.
A philanthropic leader and partner
The new gift builds upon Rubenstein’s longstanding commitment to the University.
Since 2022, he has served as chair of the Board of Trustees, working closely with Alivisatos to help steward the University’s vision and long-term priorities, strengthen its governance, and ensure that UChicago can sustain transformative education and field-defining research.
In 2010, Rubenstein established the Rubenstein Scholars Program, one of the nation’s most selective law school scholarship programs, which has provided full-tuition support to more than 200 students since it was created.
His support also enabled the creation of the Rubenstein Forum, which opened in 2021 as an intellectual destination that strengthens the University’s connection to the city and world, hosting conferences, lectures, academic symposia, arts events, and discussions with experts and leaders from campus and around the globe.
Rubenstein is co-founder and co-chairman of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. He has demonstrated a deep commitment to preserving documents and buildings central to the nation’s history, advancing public understanding of the institutions that have defined the American experiment. He is a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, an original signer of The Giving Pledge, author of five books, and a television and podcast host.