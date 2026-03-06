Nanoparticle-infused saline could help people facing kidney stone surgery

During a procedure known as laser lithotripsy, urologists use a small, video-guided laser to blast painful, potentially damaging kidney stones to smithereens.

It’s better for the patient if urologists can break kidney stones down as finely as possible, ideally to a dust that can be safely suctioned out. But that’s not always easy—and using more powerful lasers creates additional heat that can damage surrounding tissue and hurt the patient.

“Obviously, you don't want to over-pump the energy into your kidney, because that's something that's very dangerous,” said Po-Chun Hsu, assistant professor at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering (UChicago PME). “What we demonstrate in our work is a way to better utilize the laser energy that is already being employed.”

Hsu co-authored a paper published in Advanced Science about a way to improve lasers’ efficiency on kidney stones—upwards of 700% in some cases—without changing the lasers. The result of collaboration between engineers and doctors from UChicago PME and Duke University, this work could lead to shorter surgeries, faster recoveries and less recurrence of a disease that affects 11% of Americans and accounts for billions of dollars in healthcare spending.

“This is a classical example of how connecting dots can create something that's transformative,” said Hsu, whose research mostly involves heat-reflective construction materials and fabrics.

Co-author Michael Lipkin, a urologist at Duke, praised the collaboration between engineers and doctors.

“It’s a great opportunity as a clinician to be able to partner with world-class research scientists to attack a problem that has direct benefits for our patients,” Lipkin said. “These types of partnerships are fertile ground for great ideas that change the world.”

A solution in solution

To improve a laser’s performance without altering the laser itself, the interdisciplinary team required an innovative solution. An innovative saline solution.

Doctors use saline—mildly salty water—to distend the hollow part of the kidney and maintain visibility during the procedure. Much of the laser energy is typically dissipated in the saline in the form of heat. The researchers found adding dark nanoparticles that absorb laser wavelengths to this saline solution keeps the laser focused on the stone, rather than reflecting or dissipating away.