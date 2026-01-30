The Groundhog Day blizzard and major snowstorms in UChicago history

From Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2011, the Groundhog Day blizzard—also known as “Snowmageddon”—hit Chicago as one of the most severe winter storms in its history, dropping more than 20 inches of snow.

At the University of Chicago, classes were cancelled for two days as winds as fast as 70 mph created shoulder-high snowdrifts. UChicago crews worked 15- to 17-hour shifts to remove the snow from campus thoroughfares before spreading 15 tons of de-icing material to keep the pavements clear. But despite the harsh conditions, students came together and brought the Quads to life with snowball fights as they built igloos, tunnels and snowmen among the drifts.

Take a look at some snowy moments from UChicago history below: