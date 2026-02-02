A century of Black History Month

Throughout his career, historian Carter G. Woodson, AB’1908, AM’1908, worked to change how Americans thought about Black history.

The University of Chicago alum began that mission when, in February 1926, he walked into the Wabash YMCA in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood to announce the creation of Negro History Week. The event was the predecessor of what would become Black History Month each February—the month chosen to include the birthdays of Frederick Douglass and President Abraham Lincoln.

“It is not so much a Negro History Week as it is a History Week,” Woodson wrote in 1927. “We should emphasize not Negro History, but the Negro in history. What we need is not a history of selected races or nations, but the history of the world void of national bias, race, hatred and religious prejudice.”

On the 100th anniversary of Black History Month, learn more about Woodson and his legacy—as well as the events at UChicago, which range from lectures to concerts across campus.