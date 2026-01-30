UChicago community reflects on Dr. King’s words at daylong readings

In August 1967, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. asked: “Where do we go from here?”

That address, delivered to leaders at the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in Atlanta, was among the words recently recited by members of the University of Chicago and local communities during the University of Chicago’s third annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Reading event.

More than 40 people from the campus and local communities volunteered to speak at the Jan. 27 event. Among them was UChicago staff member Michael Jennings, who recited that famous speech from Dr. King. Like Jennings, each person brought the civil rights leader’s compelling words to life in new ways.

“I was surprised at the way the reading was making me feel,” said Jennings, an administrative specialist at UChicago Dining, of his experience. “It almost placed me in that moment, just to imagine some of the things I was saying and the impact it was having on the audience at that time.”