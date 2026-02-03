$20 million gift launches lab at Harris School to advance field of algorithmic public policy

A $20 million gift from University of Chicago Trustee Thomas Francis Dunn, AB’81, MBA’86, and Susan Knapp Dunn, AB’82, will establish the Bike Shop @UChicago—a new lab at UChicago’s Harris School of Public Policy dedicated to building and leading the emerging field of algorithmic public policy.

The new initiative seeks to help solve some of society’s most pressing challenges by designing and scaling algorithms that can do things people cannot—using technology to enhance human capacity rather than simply automate. This is different than the usual vision for AI, which is to imagine an algorithm that can do what people can do. Inspired by Steve Jobs’ description of computers as intellect-enhancing “bicycles for the mind,” the Bike Shop @UChicago’s goal is to build tools that expand the reach, consistency, and effectiveness of human decision-making for social impact.

The Bike Shop @UChicago has two complementary ambitions. Its scientific mission is to help steer the development of new AI technologies through foundational research and by training the next generation of scholars working at the intersection of AI, public policy, and behavioral science. Its social impact mission is to translate those advances into scalable tools—interventions that governments can adopt with greater scope and speed than traditional policy approaches.

“We are tremendously grateful to Tom and Susan Dunn for supporting this new field of study, for which our society has an urgent need,” said President Paul Alivisatos. “Their generosity strengthens the scholars, ambitious ideas, and innovative work that will define a new field and ensure that advances in AI and data science translate into trustworthy public systems, helping government deliver results and improved outcomes for millions of people.”

Led by Jens Ludwig, the Edwin A. and Betty L. Bergman Distinguished Service Professor at the Harris School and Pritzker Director of the University of Chicago Crime Lab and co-director of the Education Lab, the Bike Shop @UChicago will serve as a hub for research, education, and field-building at the intersection of public policy, data science, and behavioral science. The work will be carried out in close partnership with a sister initiative, the Bike Shop @MIT, led by Prof. Sendhil Mullainathan, Ludwig’s longtime collaborator.

Algorithmic public policy combines human judgment with machine learning and data-driven tools to improve complex decisions—such as risk assessment, resource allocation, and service delivery—where evidence shows that systematic improvements are possible. It also uses algorithms to reduce the costs governments face in implementing proven policies at scale, making it easier to adopt approaches that research has shown to be effective.

“The Bike Shop @UChicago will define algorithmic public policy by solving a central challenge in evidence-based governance: getting what works to extend beyond the lab,” said Ethan Bueno de Mesquita, dean and Sydney Stein Professor at the Harris School. “Our goal is to turn breakthrough research into scalable exemplars—tools governments can adopt, learn from and replicate.”

Governments spend far more on social programs than philanthropic organizations or the private sector do, yet they often struggle to identify, adopt and sustain the most effective approaches. Traditional strategies are often slow, expensive and difficult to scale.