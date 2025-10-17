What caused Chicago’s transit funding crisis—and what could fix it?

As the Chicagoland region faces what many call a “fiscal cliff” for public transit, the stakes for riders, workers and policymakers are rising.

The Regional Transportation Authority (RTA)—which oversees the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), Metra and Pace—projects a budget shortfall that might be as high as $250 million starting in fiscal year 2026. Absent long-term reforms, observers expect the gap to reappear year after year.

University of Chicago Research Professor Justin Marlowe, director of the Center for Municipal Finance, spoke with us about how the region arrived at this point, what misconceptions cloud the debate and what solutions, both short-term and long-term, might emerge.

What do people mean when they talk about the “fiscal cliff” facing transit?

Depending on whose numbers you use, the RTA's budget gap was reported as somewhere between half a billion and $750 million in fiscal year 2026—and some estimates were even higher. The RTA recently cut its projected budget deficit to around $250 million. That’s a more manageable challenge over the next few months. The real concern is that this isn’t a one-time problem. All the projections suggest the gap will reappear year after year for the foreseeable future unless something changes in how we fund or operate transit.

It’s a cliff in two senses: There’s the immediate, known shortfall and then there’s the structural reality that similar cliffs are coming annually if nothing changes.

Why is Chicago’s transit system underfunded?

Ridership has been on a slow decline since well before COVID-19. The pandemic then decimated ridership, and while numbers have recovered somewhat, they’re still below mid-2000s levels. At the same time, the cost structure has only gotten more difficult: pensions, collective bargaining agreements and aging infrastructure that’s expensive to maintain.

Chicago has one of the best transit systems in the country in terms of options but it hasn’t made the forward-looking investments that could save money down the road, like retrofitting for more fuel-efficient vehicles. On the revenue side, the system has long relied heavily on fares. State law has traditionally required that more than half of operating revenues come from riders, which can trigger the so-called “death spiral” of raising fares, losing riders and then having to raise fares again.

Add to that a heavy dependence on the sales tax, which was designed for a 19th-century goods economy, not today’s service-driven one. In Illinois, we traditionally tax goods rather than services. Over time, that tax base has eroded, even as expenses keep rising.

How much of this is a governance problem?

Quite a bit. The RTA was set up as a coordinating body, but in practice the CTA, Metra and Pace behave like three separate agencies. They serve different constituencies, have different governance structures and have limited authority to do the kind of centralized, well-coordinated capital planning and service delivery that we see in other regional transit systems.