Marine Biological Laboratory to return to independence, launching its next chapter

Building on recent momentum, plans are underway for the Marine Biological Laboratory to return to its historic role as a fully independent organization, while continuing a strong relationship with the University of Chicago.

MBL is marking a period of significant achievement, including a recent $25 million gift—the largest private gift in MBL’s history. This return to independence after its 12-year affiliation with UChicago will enable MBL to operate with enhanced flexibility, better positioning it to pursue its mission and sustain long-term growth. The change will be effective as of June 30, 2026.

While the organizational structure will change, both parties are committed to maintaining a strong and collaborative relationship. Continued partnership will focus on key strategic areas such as academic collaborations, joint research initiatives and student engagement opportunities.

The MBL’s undergraduate and internship offerings will continue to be available for students from UChicago and other institutions to enroll. In addition, graduate students from the University of Chicago will continue involvement in the MBL graduate program and graduate courses.

“The University of Chicago and the Marine Biological Laboratory have had an extraordinary and productive affiliation that supported field-defining research and innovative educational experiences,” said Provost Katherine Baicker. “As MBL returns to independence, I’m thrilled to continue the University’s robust set of programs and research with MBL while exploring new avenues to advance our shared mission of discovery and education.”

The new structure preserves the strengths of the existing relationship while empowering MBL to evolve and thrive in a dynamic environment—laying the groundwork for continued discovery, innovation and education. This milestone marks the next step in MBL’s ongoing journey to expand its reach, deepen its impact, and increase its foundational philanthropy to meet the needs of MBL’s prestigious academic and research programs.

“We are grateful to the University for its support of MBL’s unique mission in basic biology. Their programmatic contributions, leadership depth and financial support have been incredibly valuable, allowing the MBL to remain at the leading edge of basic biological research and advanced education,” said Bill Huyett, chair of MBL’s Board of Trustees. “Having committed to financial self-sufficiency two years ago, MBL enters its next chapter with a stronger financial position, a much-expanded Board, and growing philanthropic support. We will continue to set high aspirations for our contributions to science.”