Astronomers reveal first image of the black hole at the heart of our galaxy

This achievement was considerably more difficult than for M87*, even though Sgr A* is much closer to us.

“The gas in the vicinity of the black holes moves at the same speed — nearly as fast as light — around both Sgr A* and M87*. But where gas takes days to weeks to orbit the larger M87*, in the much smaller Sgr A* it completes an orbit in mere minutes,” Event Horizon Telescope scientist Chi-kwan (‘CK’) Chan, from Steward Observatory and Department of Astronomy and the Data Science Institute of the University of Arizona, explained.

“This means the brightness and pattern of the gas around Sgr A* was changing rapidly as the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration was observing it — a bit like trying to take a clear picture of a puppy quickly chasing its tail.”

The researchers had to develop sophisticated new tools that accounted for the gas movement around Sgr A*. While M87* was an easier, steadier target, with nearly all images looking the same, that was not the case for Sgr A*. The image of the Sgr A* black hole is an average of the different images the team extracted, finally revealing the giant lurking at the center of our galaxy for the first time.

The effort was made possible through the ingenuity of more than 300 researchers from 80 institutes around the world that together make up the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration. In addition to developing complex tools to overcome the challenges of imaging Sgr A*, the team worked rigorously for five years, using supercomputers to combine and analyze their data, all while compiling an unprecedented library of simulated black holes to compare with the observations.

Even just getting all the data to the collaboration to analyze was a logistical challenge, especially for the South Pole Telescope. Its remote location gives it an excellent view of SgrA*, but the enormous amount of data it gathers is too large to send by the limited internet available at the South Pole. The data had to be collected on discs and flown out by plane—which can only happen during the Antarctic summer, between November and February, when the weather is safe enough to fly.

Scientists are particularly excited to finally have images of two black holes of very different sizes, which offers the opportunity to understand how they compare and contrast. They have also begun to use the new data to test theories and models of how gas behaves around supermassive black holes. This process is not yet fully understood but is thought to play a key role in shaping the formation and evolution of galaxies.

“Now we can study the differences between these two supermassive black holes to gain valuable new clues about how this important process works,” said Event Horizon Telescope scientist Keiichi Asada from the Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics, Academia Sinica, Taipei. “We have images for two black holes — one at the large end and one at the small end of supermassive black holes in the Universe — so we can go a lot further in testing how gravity behaves in these extreme environments than ever before.”

Progress on the Event Horizon Telescope continues: a major observation campaign in March 2022 included more telescopes than ever before. The ongoing expansion of the Event Horizon Telescope network and significant technological upgrades will allow scientists to share even more impressive images as well as movies of black holes in the near future.

The South Pole Telescope collaboration is led by the University of Chicago and includes research groups at over a dozen institutions, including the UChicago-affiliated Argonne and Fermi national laboratories. Specialized Event Horizon Telescope instrumentation was provided by the University of Arizona. The participation of the South Pole Telescope in the Event Horizon Telescope is funded primarily by the National Science Foundation.

—Adapted from the release first posted by the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration.