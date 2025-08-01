New research charts sharp global rise in inflammatory bowel disease

Inflammatory bowel disease is on the move—and public health research aided by the University of Chicago finds its growth in developing regions is following a distinct pattern.

IBD, an umbrella term that includes conditions such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, has long been considered a modern condition of the industrialized West, with cases steadily increasing in North America and Europe throughout the 20th century. But a new study published in Nature and conducted with an international consortium now provides our clearest picture yet of how IBD is becoming a fixture in Africa, Asia and Latin America as well.

The study used data from more than 500 population-based studies covering more than 80 geographic regions to describe a pattern of four distinct stages IBD progresses through as it first appears in a region and spreads through the population. In describing these stages, the researchers hope to provide resources and guidance to local health care systems for coping with the growing burden of patients with IBD.

The research was conducted by the Global IBD Visualization of Epidemiology Studies in the 21st Century (GIVES 21) consortium, a group of international IBD and public health experts led by Gilaad G. Kaplan from the University of Calgary and Siew C. Ng from the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

GIVES21 has built a large repository of IBD epidemiology data and offers open access to the complete dataset for researchers, clinicians and patients worldwide through a web application.

“This has been a huge, collaborative effort to understand IBD around the globe,” said GIVES21 team member David T. Rubin, the Joseph B. Kirsner Professor of Medicine at the University of Chicago.

“Now that we recognize what's happening with IBD in emerging areas of the world, we can start focusing on being able to treat it in places where these conditions are new,” said Rubin, who is also the newly elected chair of the International Organization for the study of IBD, which supported the new study.

“We can also study it in these emerging areas so we might get new clues as to what's driving this so we can help prevent it.”

Drawing on a century of data

The team drew on a century’s worth of data about IBD compiled by GIVES21. They analyzed new diagnoses per year and total people living with IBD, and found that it is unfolding in four distinct, predictable stages.

These trace prevalence from the earliest “emergence” stage in a low-income country through a rapid rise in new diagnoses as regions industrialize and lifestyles shift.