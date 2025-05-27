For these students, a South Side beach is a geoscience laboratory

Thousands of years ago, the coast was shaped by the currents and eddies of a much larger Lake Michigan—today it’s also shaped by the actions of humans, who have been rearranging the coast since the early days of Fort Dearborn, to the Columbian Exposition and the Illinois Central Railroad, and now to protect DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

All this history is written not just in books but in the lay of the land itself, Kidwell said.

“We’re trying to teach how to read a landscape and understand what you’re looking at. What combination of waves, wind, and machines created its features? Looking forward in time, where is this shore likely to be going?”

The world in a grain of sand

Thousands of years ago, the land where the University of Chicago now sits was underwater. The glacier-fed Lake Michigan was about 60 feet higher at that time, and as it receded gradually, it left behind old shorelines and sandy spits that have shaped the geography of modern-day Chicago.

You won’t see them right away, though.

“Almost no shoreline in the city of Chicago is natural,” LaBarbera told the students.

Much of the now-lakefront was man-made, formed by shoveling in rocks and debris, some of it left over from the Great Chicago Fire.

For a course on coasts and coastal resilience, it’s a fascinating case study.

“You can still see 100-year-old timbers that marked the outline where they designed the shoreline and filled in behind it,” Kidwell said. “This highly successful Chicago style, building out both to create public space and to protect the city, has become a model for the rest of the world.”

On one of the beach field trips, the students, bundled up against the chilly April weather, were instructed to choose a feature on the beach and hypothesize how it formed. One team chose a red rock resting in a pocket of sand on the shore—another the ripples formed in the sand on the leeward side of a small dune. They marked off measurements and sketched the scene, recording the continuity and amplitude of the sand ripples.

“In this exercise, you’re looking for patterns that help you see the processes and forces shaping the beach that you wouldn’t see or consider at first glance,” said Kidwell, whether that’s wind, water, time, or humans.

The students are also learning to develop intuition about physical properties, and to think like a scientist does—developing hypotheses and bouncing them off another round of observations and eventually off more experienced people.

“We try to make it as much like real research as possible,” Kidwell said. “This is typical of how you would get a research project going. You notice something interesting. Then you pitch the idea for a project, like a scientist does to a funding agency. You do the work and give a talk to peers at a conference, you get feedback. You submit a paper, get feedback, revise and resubmit, all like I do. It becomes science.”

As the students hunched over their finds, sketching and measuring, Kidwell moved from group to group along the shore, asking questions and pointing out new angles.

She paused after leaving the group leaning over the little red rock. The image made her recall the William Blake poem, “Auguries of Innocence,” which begins: “To see a world in a grain of sand.”

“That’s geology!” Kidwell said.