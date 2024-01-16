UChicago students gain hands-on experience in quantum lab

Meeting Alice and Bob

Weary’s “aha” moment came when she created a quantum random number generator.

She had, of course, learned in her studies about quantum cryptography. She had gone through the lessons about how to use randomly generated numbers to generate an uncrackable, unhackable message from party A to party B—from Alice to Bob, in cryptography shorthand. And she knew how to use the quantum aspects of single photons to generate truly random numbers.

She knew it all, in theory.

“You hear about Alice and Bob, but you've never seen Alice and Bob,” Weary said.

That changed when Weary and her lab partner did it themselves, creating photonic qubits that they then used to send encrypted messages back and forth. It clicked.

“We are doing things with all the math that I've been learning about for the past three years,” she said.

One of Weary’s classmates, fourth-year Addison NewRingeisen, a molecular engineering and economics double-major, shared that wonder.

“It's night and day. To actually see something and build with your hands and transmit a message of your own is so much different than learning about it in a theoretical context,” NewRingeisen said. “I don't think it fully clicks until you have the opportunity to use your hands and see it take place in real life.”

This was exactly the intent of the course.

Putting the pieces together

“You have to find the right pieces—and the right people—to put something like this together,” said Prof. Aashish Clerk, who envisioned the course as part of a new quantum track for UChicago undergraduates. “We had no template, but we knew we had an opportunity to build something at PME that was completely new and innovative.”

When High joined PME six years ago, he was tasked with helping design the undergraduate curriculum for the quantum track. A lab course was a long-term—but vital—goal. When Bernien joined PME a few years later, High found a “like-minded” partner to design the experiments and develop the lab space.

The space and cutting-edge hardware they organized also is used for innovative PME educational outreach programs such as the weeklong high-school program Quantum Quickstart and TeachQuantum, which trains teachers from South Side Chicago high schools how to teach their own students about quantum concepts and technologies.

But the course for undergrads was still a major goal. High and Bernien needed to find a teacher.

"We were lucky that we found Danyel Cavazos, who is extremely good experimentally but also extremely good at teaching," Bernien said. “Danyel is enthusiastic about the material and conveys that enthusiasm to the students.”