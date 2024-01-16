UChicago students gain hands-on experience in quantum lab

A lightbulb didn’t go off for UChicago College student Diangen (Dana) Lin. Instead, inspiration struck with the glow of atoms.
While taking the Quantum Engineering Laboratory course at UChicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, Lin was able to use a magneto-optical trap to laser-cool atoms very close to absolute zero.
“Once the atoms are trapped, they glow. You can see the fluorescence from atoms in kind of a cloud,” Lin said. “That's just one of the most amazing parts. On top of that, we're able to move the atoms by moving a magnet near the trap.”
Normally, Lin would have to wait until a master’s or Ph.D. program to interact one-on-one with the building blocks of the universe. But in the Quantum Engineering Laboratory, undergraduates get to learn what it’s like to work with state-of-the-art quantum systems.
“We are creating a first-in-the-nation undergraduate program in quantum engineering,” said Asst. Prof. Alex High, who designed the course along with Asst. Prof. Hannes Bernien. “It seemed natural to develop a lab course that reflects the expertise of our impressive faculty and PME’s strengths in different quantum experiments.”
The class, which debuted this past Winter Quarter, helped molecular engineering major and fourth-year College student, Allie Weary decide to change her studies from the chemistry track to the quantum track.
“At times, it seems like all the cool chemistry has been done,” Weary said. “In quantum, there's all the cool quantum still left to do.”