The legal frontier of quantum technology

Quantum technologies are poised to transform society.

In the coming years, quantum developments could produce sensors capable of detecting disease at the very earliest stages; networks that offer provably secure financial and medical record transfers; and eventually computers that could, in just minutes, perform analyses that would take today’s supercomputers millions of years.

But the legal and regulatory systems surrounding these innovations are still taking shape, raising questions about whether existing laws can address concerns around intellectual property, antitrust, liability, privacy and more. At the same time, policymakers must weigh how to protect U.S. interests without stifling the international collaboration that’s vital to the field’s progress. Researchers who rely on foreign equipment, international talent and cross-border collaborations already face obstacles that some worry could impede progress.

These were among the issues discussed at a panel organized by the Chicago Quantum Exchange (CQE) last month at the University of Chicago Law School.

The event, which focused most heavily on how the law should balance global collaboration and the protection of U.S. interests, brought three leading UChicago faculty together: David Awschalom, the Liew Family Professor of Molecular Engineering and Physics at UChicago’s Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, senior scientist at Argonne National Laboratory, and director of the CQE; Aziz Huq, the Frank and Bernice J. Greenberg Professor of Law; and Lior Strahilevitz, the Sidley Austin Professor of Law.

The discussion was moderated by Robert W. Karr Jr., a partner at Barnes & Thornburg LLP who co-chairs the firm’s Quantum Technology Industry Group.

The panel marked the start of a broader effort to explore how legal and regulatory frameworks can support U.S. quantum research, commercialization and workforce development. The work will include contributions by industry experts, legal scholars, scientists and others.

“Quantum technology is in a critical place right now as applications approach commercial viability,” Awschalom said after the event. “The field’s enormous technological and economic potential is within view, and the science is advancing more rapidly than expected. Now is the time for conversations about how we can balance protection and collaboration in a way that encourages, not stifles, innovation.”

Existing U.S. regulations aimed at quantum technologies often focus on interactions with the rest of world—how we share and review ideas, educate and hire talent, fund joint projects and exchange goods. The U.S. has entered into bilateral agreements with nearly a dozen countries and has coordinated export controls with those and others.

But even the 2018 National Quantum Initiative Act, which focused on accelerating quantum research and development and is up for reauthorization, only laid the groundwork for a comprehensive regulatory regime.

Some regulations have been implemented, including export controls on quantum technologies and encryption standards aimed at protecting government agencies and contractors from future quantum-enabled attacks. But such restrictions can also slow progress, limiting how researchers hire, collaborate and even equip their labs.

“In the field of quantum technology, much of the instrumentation used in our laboratories comes from outside the United States,” Awschalom told the audience. “From cryogenics to photonics, we’re heavily dependent on international trade in this field.”

Protecting national security

Protectionist measures are tied to serious national security concerns.

Quantum computers, once sufficiently advanced, will be able to break certain key encryptions currently used by institutions and governments all over the world. Quantum communication aims to transmit information in a way that is completely unhackable, where the information being sent cannot be accessed except by the intended recipient. Quantum sensors have applications spanning navigation to medicine including uses in defense.