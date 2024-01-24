UChicago signs partnership at Davos to promote quantum science

The University of Chicago, Seoul National University, and the University of Tokyo have agreed to promote a global partnership on academic exchange and research in the field of quantum science and technology.

On Jan. 18, during the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, President Alivisatos signed a letter of intent with President Ryu Hong Lim of Seoul National University and President Teruo Fujii of the University of Tokyo to cooperate on a full range of quantum science and technologies. The signing follows the Dec. 14 announcement by IBM that it would work with these universities to support quantum education activities.

Following the signing, the White House released a joint statement from the national security advisors of the United States, Japan, and the Republic of Korea congratulating the three universities for their commitment to jointly advancing quantum science and technologies as well as a quantum workforce. “United by common purpose, we will harness the power of our leading academic institutions to light a new way forward,” the advisors wrote.

“The University of Chicago has a long and deep history at the forefront of quantum science, chemistry and physics,” Alivisatos said. “Joining with the University of Tokyo and Seoul National University to pursue collaboration in the field of quantum science and engineering demonstrates our commitment to advancing field-defining research and education in this pivotal area. This partnership will help us bring together scientists from all over the world to unlock the profound potential of quantum technology.”

Signing of this letter of intent comes on the heels of a number of global quantum science and technology partnerships that UChicago has recently entered into. In September 2023, UChicago announced the formation of a science and technology partnership with IIT Bombay, which included a focus on quantum. In May 2023, UChicago announced agreements with IBM and Google and the University of Tokyo to advance quantum research and workforce development. A month later, in June 2023, UChicago also announced a new “quantum alliance” with Tohoku University.