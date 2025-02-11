Scientists track sea ice loss with earthquake sensors

On Ellesmere Island in the Arctic, on one of the northernmost points of land in the world, sits a small permanent seismic monitoring station buried in snow for much of the year. It is part of the worldwide Global Seismographic Network, which continuously tracks the shifts and mutterings of the Earth to provide early warnings for earthquakes.
But new research from the University of Chicago suggests it can be useful for more than just earthquakes—it can also monitor sea ice cover in the Arctic. Sea ice is one of the most important factors in climate change, but due to the Arctic’s harsh conditions and remoteness, satellite flyovers provide almost all of our knowledge: on-the-ground data is hard to come by.
The new study reveals that the Arctic seismology station was picking up tiny vibrations from ocean waves crashing into the shore miles away—indirectly tracking the rise and fall of ice. This data is normally filtered out, but in this case, it could offer an independent way to monitor sea ice.
“This method means you can monitor continuously, 24/7,” said UChicago scientist Jui-Chun Freya Chen, the first author on the paper, “and it should be able to provide insights about the ice that are hard to get in other ways.”
“You can think of it like a house next to a highway with lots of truck traffic,” said Doug MacAyeal, professor of geophysical sciences at UChicago and co-author on the study. “Those trucks are going to make the dishes rattle a little as they go by. Normally no one listens, but we could track traffic by listening to the dishes rattle.”