Scientists track sea ice loss with earthquake sensors

‘The most important factor’

In many ways, the Arctic holds the keys to the future of our planet.

“Arctic sea ice loss is the most important factor in climate change,” said MacAyeal, a glaciologist who has studied polar ice for decades.

Sea ice plays an enormous role in Earth’s climate. It keeps ocean salinity in check and stabilizes the massive currents, both ocean and atmospheric, that circulate around the world. But the Arctic is warming faster than any other place on Earth; since the late 1970s, when we began monitoring via satellite, the U.S. National Snow and Ice Data Center has estimated that we have lost about 30,000 square miles of sea ice every year.

Scientists want to understand the extent of these changes and what they might mean for the future, but the region is so difficult to access that they have had to rely largely on pictures captured by satellites.

While satellite footage is useful, it has drawbacks; the images are usually only taken once a day or less, their resolution is limited and they can only show the view from above.

The trouble is that ice is dynamic, complicated and 3D. For example, it’s difficult to tell how thick the ice is from above, and the thickness matters a lot—thicker ice lasts longer and behaves differently in climate change, and it’s also important for the Arctic ecosystem.

Ice is also constantly shifting and moving as it interacts with ocean water, air and land; it’s hard to assemble a complete picture if you’re only getting snapshots once a day.

Waves and warnings

The scientists turned their attention to northern Ellesmere Island, where a seismological station has been taking readings since 1990. It is located in a region that is known by Indigenous Inuktitut peoples as Tuvaijuittuq or “last ice area;” it is where the last vestiges of multiple-year-old sea ice have been retreating over the last decades.

As the station monitors the Earth, it picks up the vibrations of waves crashing against the island. Normally, scientists filter this “noise” out to focus on the deeper Earth signals. But this time they turned their attention directly to the background noise itself.

They found definite patterns in the data. “In wintertime, the sensors pick up less noise because the expanded sea ice dampens the waves,” explained Chen, a PhD student in geophysical sciences. “But in the summer, the ice melts and the ocean waves get louder.”

In addition to the yearly cycles, the scientists saw a clear overall increase in noise over time. This correlates with satellite pictures showing less and less sea ice over the years, especially ice that has remained frozen for multiple years. Less ice means waves crash into the shore more often.