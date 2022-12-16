Reflecting on a historic 2022 at UChicago

It was a memorable year at the University of Chicago and for members of the UChicago community. In 2022, Prof. Douglas W. Diamond won a Nobel Prize for his groundbreaking economics research; two Maroons sports teams won historic NCAA championships—in tennis and soccer; and Court Theatre won a Tony Award. And this spring, UChicago gathered for the first in-person Convocation celebration in years.

In chronological order, below are some of the highlights from a year of groundbreaking research and initiatives and prestigious honors for students, faculty and staff—all of which made headlines in Chicago and around the globe.

UChicago Medicine to build city’s first freestanding cancer center

University of Chicago Medicine announced plans in February to build a $633 million, 500,000-square-foot facility dedicated to cancer care on its medical campus—one of the largest investments by the academic health system for patients and the community. The plan for Chicago’s first freestanding clinical cancer center will provide support for residents of Chicago’s South Side, where cancer is the second-leading cause of death for residents and cancer death rates are almost twice the national average. Read more:

UChicago offers support for those affected by war in Ukraine

The University of Chicago announced in March that it would provide full-tuition scholarships and comprehensive support for undergraduate students and scholars affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The initiative included mentoring, a streamlined application process for students, in-person and remote programming at UChicago’s Center in Paris, and increased financial support and other services for current UChicago students and scholars. Read more:

Remembering pioneering astrophysicist Eugene Parker