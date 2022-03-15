UChicago launches scholarships and comprehensive support for students and scholars impacted by war in Ukraine

As part of a comprehensive effort to support students and scholars impacted by the war in Ukraine, the University of Chicago announced today that it will provide full-tuition scholarships for undergraduate students affected by the invasion.

The new initiative is inspired by the impact that the University has seen after supporting other students and scholars affected by global wars and crises in recent decades. UChicago is committed to bringing together students and scholars of all backgrounds from around the world in a setting of free expression. In addition to full-tuition scholarships, the plan includes:

Expanded programming in college readiness and preparation for college applications for students from Ukraine; such remote and in-person programming will be based at UChicago’s Center in Paris

Increased financial support and other services for current UChicago students and scholars affected by the war in Ukraine who have financial hardship

Expanded fellowship programs for current college students who are unable to continue their studies in Ukraine

“The invasion of Ukraine and the devastating humanitarian crisis that is unfolding has many dimensions, including the disruption of the lives and careers of scholars and students who have the potential to contribute to new knowledge that will benefit humanity,” said UChicago President Paul Alivisatos. “UChicago is ready to expand admission efforts and support for displaced students and scholars who are impacted by the war in Ukraine and events across the region.”

UChicago’s Center in Paris—which serves as the University’s regional hub for education, research and collaboration across Europe, the Middle East and Africa—in June will begin offering in-person and online admission and college-readiness support. The support will include a streamlined UChicago application process for students from Ukraine who are unable to complete their final semesters, and a connection to help them apply to more than 150 other institutions of higher education through the Coalition for College app. For more information on the College initiative, please visit UChicago’s international financial aid website.

“UChicago was founded as a beacon of academic excellence, and that includes supporting the global academic community in times of great need,” said John W. Boyer, dean of the College and the Martin A. Ryerson Distinguished Service Professor of History and the College. “By providing these resources and expanding the support available through our Center in Paris, we hope to support the potential of the young people impacted by the war in Ukraine and ensure their futures are not derailed by political conflict and violence.”

UChicago is also working with individual scholars and scientists in Ukraine and with the national Scholars At Risk organization, to place them in departments and laboratories at the University. Scholars at Risk was founded at UChicago in 1999 to offer safe harbor and academic freedom for scholars facing danger in their home countries.

UChicago has a long history of welcoming students and scholars from around the world to advance the exchange of ideas, including during times of conflict and crisis. Refugees from Europe in the 1930s and 1940s made historic contributions at UChicago in the sciences and other academic fields, including Nobel laureate Enrico Fermi. In recent years, UChicago has helped students and scholars from Afghanistan and Iraq, and extended support to students from Puerto Rico who were impacted by the 2017 hurricanes.