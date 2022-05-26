UChicago men’s tennis wins NCAA Division III team title—the first in school history

The University of Chicago men’s tennis team made history on Wednesday, earning the school’s first NCAA Division III national championship.

Third-year student Christian Alshon’s ace in the third set was the clinching point, setting off a raucous celebration after the No. 1-ranked Maroons defeated rival Case Western Reserve University, 5-2.

The Maroons capped their historic season on a 15-match winning streak, finishing with a 22-1 record.

“Today’s championship is the culmination of many years of hard work by our current players and those that came before them,” said head coach Jay Tee. “Today, we focused not on playing for a championship or an opponent but instead just focused on the ball in front of us—the same one we’ve all hit a million times in our careers. The last three days, and the entire season, has been a complete team effort.