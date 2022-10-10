Douglas Diamond wins Nobel Prize for research on banks and financial crises

Editor’s note: The University of Chicago will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. CT Oct. 10 to honor Prof. Douglas Diamond. Watch a live webcast here.
Prof. Douglas W. Diamond of the University of Chicago has been awarded the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2022.
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences honored Diamond, the Merton H. Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and two other economists for improving “our understanding of the role of banks in the economy, particularly during financial crises.” His pioneering research has changed the way people view banks and laid the groundwork for how central bankers, regulators, policymakers and academics approach modern finance.
Diamond shares the prize with Ben Bernanke of the Brookings Institution and Philip Dybvig of Washington University in St. Louis.