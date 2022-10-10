Douglas Diamond wins Nobel Prize for research on banks and financial crises

He and Dybvig later developed the Diamond-Dybvig model in “Bank Runs, Deposit Insurance, and Liquidity,” which appeared in the Journal of Political Economy in 1983. The Diamond-Dybvig model demonstrates how banks specializing in creating liquid liabilities (deposits) to fund illiquid assets (such as business loans) may be unstable and give rise to bank runs. It shows how banks’ special liabilities, combined with illiquid assets, explain the role of banks, why they may be unstable and why they may need a government safety net (such as deposit insurance) more than other borrowers.

This model has since been used to understand other run-like phenomena in markets during financial crises.

“Phil Dybvig and I had the idea when we did our research that it could have some impact on the way that central bankers and regulators around the world thought about the financial system, about banks, about deposit insurance stability,” Diamond said, “so given that those issues of stability in the financial system are still very important, I’m very happy this was acknowledged.”

Banks and borrowing

The Nobel announcement also cited Diamond’s work on the function of banks as intermediaries between many savers and borrowers—pointing out their role in assessing borrowers’ creditworthiness and the likelihood of success of their investments, and in monitoring the health of current investments.

In a virtual news conference hosted by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Diamond commented on how to avoid and respond to financial crises: “The best advice is to be prepared for making sure that your part of the banking sector is both perceived to be healthy and to stay healthy and respond in a measured and transparent way to changes in monetary policy.”