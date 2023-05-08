Logan Center celebrates 10 years of making and sharing art

Do you have a favorite memory at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts? A performance that stayed with you? A class, event or exhibition you still talk about?

As part of its 10th anniversary, the Logan Center invites artists, partners, students, faculty, staff, patrons and neighbors to share their stories as a way to celebrate a decade of art.

Submit your favorite memories, photos and videos to the Logan Center’s story site. These collective moments of the art center’s history will be featured in different ways throughout the year.

Stories will also be collected during a Birthday Bash held May 21 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the Logan Center. The event, which is free and open to the public, will include:

A collaborative performance by Deeply Rooted Dance Theater and composer Prof. Augusta Read Thomas

A performance by Chicago’s inaugural Poet Laureate, avery r. young

A commissioned work by Angela Jackson, Illinois Poet Laureate, read by acclaimed storyteller Emily Hooper Lansana

Art making and viewing, food and more

Designed as a home for the creative life of UChicago and the city of Chicago, the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts was dedicated on Oct 11, 2012.

“We opened the Logan Center with the hope of bringing our many communities together to create and engage with the arts,” said Bill Michel, executive director of the Logan Center for the Arts.