Sojourner Truth Festival of the Arts celebrates past and future of Black women’s filmmaking

The symposium began with the final screening of a 9-week film series held in conjunction with a course taught by Assoc. Prof. Allyson Nadia Field. Students in “Creating a Different Image: Black Women’s Filmmaking of the 1970s-90s” not only wrote program notes and helped facilitate screenings open to the public, but also served as volunteers at the main event.

During roundtable discussions about art and filmmaking in the 1970s, conversation flowed organically between audience members and panelists—many of them longtime collaborators. Together, participants pieced together memories of the original festival and past projects.

“We’re building this history right now,” said Hayley O’Malley, a film scholar and 2023 festival co-organizer.

Reunions and reminiscing happened throughout the weekend, though conversations quickly turned to the future. During Q&As, artists asked questions about navigating the pitfalls in a still-difficult industry. Scholars also emphasized the need for ongoing preservation and documentation.

“By looking back, we can give the contemporary legacies that we’re building a solid foundation,” said filmmaker and media conservator Ina Archer.

“The 70s were tumultuous times”

The original 1976 festival happened amid the Black Power movement, Vietnam War protests and the rise of feminism. It took place in New York City, a thriving arts hub whose key figures often used their art as a form of activism.

“The 70s were tumultuous times for feminists—and in particular, the Black feminist,” said keynote speaker Michele Wallace. “We founded groups together in the fight against the racism and sexism of the art world.”