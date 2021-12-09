Diverse enterprises, University leaders aim to forge new partnerships at annual event

For more than a decade, the University of Chicago’s Professional Services Symposium has identified hundreds of diverse enterprises and invited them to campus to showcase their capabilities, with many ultimately securing business at the University.
Organized annually by the Office of Business Diversity, the event has resulted in UChicago contracting with over 100 minority- and women-owned professional services firms, paying more than $166 million over the symposium’s 13-year history. The latest symposium was held Nov. 16-17 at the David Rubenstein Forum.
“I’m glad to be with you here for the first time,” said President Paul Alivisatos, who began his tenure Sept. 1. “I certainly want to be here with you in the coming years, so that $166 million number becomes much greater over time, and we can celebrate together bringing even more people into this network, create a healthier society and see more of the benefits of that together.”
The symposium included a mix of about 30 firms invited to meet with UChicago, UChicago Medicine and Obama Foundation leadership responsible for retaining professional services. The businesses included those in legal services, money management, architecture/engineering, financial services, communications, information technology and human resources.
“Business diversity and inclusion is ingrained in the culture here at the University of Chicago,” said Nadia M. Quarles, who organized the event as UChicago’s assistant vice president of business diversity. “The commitment to engage diverse businesses starts at the top of the organization with our trustees and our University president.”