Doomsday Clock remains at a minute and a half to midnight in 2024—closest ever to apocalypse

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists announced on Jan. 23 that the hands of the Doomsday Clock will remain at 90 seconds to midnight—the closest it has ever been to apocalypse.

Every year, the Bulletin determines how much metaphorical time we have to avert catastrophe for humankind. Over the past 75 years, the hands of the clock have moved according to whether steps were taken to address threats that could end human civilization on Earth, including climate change and nuclear war.

In 2023, the Bulletin set the hands of the clock at a minute and a half to midnight—closer than it had ever been before, including during the Cold War. This year, the organization determined that not enough progress has been made to move the hands back.

Rachel Bronson, president and CEO of the Bulletin, said the move is “not an indication that the world is stable. Quite the opposite. It’s urgent for governments and communities around the world to act.”