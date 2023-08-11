What NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has discovered in its first five years looping the sun

Data from Parker Solar Probe has traced the origin of switchbacks–magnetic zig-zag structures in the solar wind–back to the solar surface. At the surface, magnetic funnels emerge from the photosphere between convection cell structures called supergranules. Switchbacks form inside the funnels and rise into the corona and are pushed out on the solar wind. (Video courtesy of NASA GSFC/CIL/Jonathan North)

The sun’s corona is wrinkly. The “surface” of the corona isn’t shaped like a smooth ball but contains spikes and valleys that wrinkle the surface. These turned out to be coronal streamers – giant plumes of solar material rising through the sun’s atmosphere. The results, NASA said, are reshaping what we know about the sun’s atmosphere and how it transforms into the solar wind.

There are way more energetic particles flying off the sun than we realized. Particles are flung off the surface of the sun at extraordinary speeds. We only rarely get them on Earth, but Parker Probe’s instruments have picked up huge amounts of these particles. Not only are they much more numerous than we realized, but they come in many different types and they often take very circuitous routes as they’re captured by the flipping magnetic fields.

Venus has a very long plasma tail. The Parker Probe uses Venus to round the corner for its trips around the sun, so it’s taken groundbreaking data on Venus, too. It has imaged the dust ring around Venus, made measurements of the radio waves in the Venus atmosphere, and helped scientists better understand the geology and minerology of Venus. It’s also studied the comet-like tail of plasma that trails Venus and found it’s huge—equivalent to the radius of the planet.

Parker Probe also took the first-ever images of Venus’s surface in visible wavelengths—that is, capturing what we would be able to see if humans approached Venus.

What powers comets and where they came from. From its position in space, Parker Probe had a chance to catch closeups of a comet passing by and is shedding light on the origins of the Gemini meteor shower, which light up the skies above Earth every winter.

A front-row seat

In June, Parker Probe completed its 16th orbit of the sun and is currently looping around Venus to prepare for another encounter. This is an exciting part of the mission for scientists. In the first few years of the mission, the sun was in a less active part of its cycle. But it’s expected to stir in the coming years, giving Parker Probe a front-row seat to a spectacular show of sunspots, solar flares, and solar eruptions.