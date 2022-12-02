University of Chicago Board of Trustees elects four new members

Katherine L. Adams, JD’90, Barry E. Fields, JD’91, Valerie Jarrett and Richard Wallman, MBA’74, have been elected as new members of the University of Chicago Board of Trustees.

“We are thrilled to have Kate, Barry, Valerie and Richard join the Board, which will benefit from their insights and expertise as executives and leaders,” said David Rubenstein, chair of the Board of Trustees. “We look forward to them joining the dedicated members of the Board of Trustees as we work to achieve the University’s ambitious goals.”

“I welcome this distinguished group of dedicated advocates of the University, who are deeply committed to advancing the University’s mission and values,” said President Paul Alivisatos. “We are grateful for their partnership to enhance our important work in research, education and impact.”

Adams serves as Apple’s general counsel and senior vice president of legal and global security. Prior to Apple, Adams worked at Honeywell, where she served as senior vice president and general counsel; and as a partner at Sidley Austin LLP in New York.

Adams earned a bachelor’s degree in comparative literature from Brown University and a law degree from the University of Chicago Law School. She has served on the Law School Council at the University of Chicago since 2014.

Fields is a trial lawyer and partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP (Chicago office). Over the past 30 years, he has successfully represented Fortune 500 companies and large professional services firms, including 3M, General Motors, BP, Dow Chemical, and Textron.

Fields earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Bellarmine University and a law degree from the University of Chicago Law School. He is a member of the University of Chicago Medical Center Board of Trustees, the Law School Council, and the Division of the Biological Sciences and the Pritzker School of Medicine Council. He is also a lecturer at the University of Chicago Law School.

Jarrett, who currently serves as CEO of the Barack Obama Foundation, was the longest-serving senior adviser to the Obama administration. She previously served as CEO of The Habitat Company in Chicago, the Commissioner of Planning and Development, and Deputy Chief of Staff for Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley. She also serves on the boards of numerous organizations across the country.

Jarrett received her bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and her J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School. She has served as a senior distinguished fellow at the University of Chicago Law School. A former University Trustee, Jarrett served as vice chair of the Board from 2006-09, and she previously served as a Medical Center Trustee, on the Harris School Council and on the SSD Council.

Wallman retired in 2003 as senior vice president and chief financial officer of Honeywell International, Inc. He previously worked at AlliedSignal, Honeywell’s predecessor, as well as IBM, Ford Motor Company and Chrysler Corporation.

Wallman earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Vanderbilt University and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Wallman has been a dedicated supporter of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. In honor of his philanthropic commitment to business education, the school designates its graduating MBA students who earn high honors as Amy and Richard F. Wallman Scholars at Chicago Booth.