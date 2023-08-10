Four new members elected to University of Chicago Board of Trustees

Paul Carbone, AB’83, Richard Gonzalez, Hilary Krane, JD’89, and Vasant “Vas” Narasimhan, AB’98, have been elected as new members of the University of Chicago Board of Trustees.

“Paul, Richard, Hilary and Vas are all distinguished leaders in their respective fields, and we will greatly benefit from their experiences,” said David Rubenstein, JD’73, chair of the Board of Trustees. “My colleagues on the Board and I look forward to partnering with them to realize the University’s ambitious goals.”

“I am thrilled to welcome this accomplished group of new Trustees to the Board, who are each profoundly dedicated to advancing the University’s mission and deepening its impact in the world,” said President Paul Alivisatos. “We are grateful for their leadership and support of our transformative and important field-defining work in research and education.”

Paul Carbone is co-founder and president of family investment firm Pritzker Private Capital. He chairs the firm’s management and investment committees and is actively involved with the firm’s global network of premier family investment groups. Previously, Carbone worked at Robert W. Baird & Co. and Kidder, Peabody & Co. Carbone has served on the University of Chicago Medical Center Board since 2013.

Carbone received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Chicago in 1983 and an MBA from Harvard University in 1987.

Richard Gonzalez is chairman of the board and chief executive officer of AbbVie, a global biopharmaceutical company that employs approximately 50,000 people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 175 countries. Gonzalez is AbbVie’s founding CEO, having led the company since its inception in 2013. Prior to AbbVie, Gonzalez was a 30-year Abbott veteran, where he held various leadership positions.

A longstanding leader in the greater Chicago community, he is a member of the Commercial Club of Chicago and served on the University of Chicago Medical Center Board from 2015-2017.

Hilary Krane is the chief legal officer at Creative Artists Agency (CAA), one of the largest talent and sports agencies in the world. Krane previously held leadership roles at Nike, Inc. and Levi Strauss & Co., and also worked at Skadden and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Krane received a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University in 1986 and a JD from the University of Chicago in 1989.

Vasant “Vas” Narasimhan is CEO of Novartis AG, a multinational pharmaceutical company based in Switzerland, where he has served in a range of leadership roles since 2005.

He has overseen the licensure of over 25 novel medicines, including advanced cell and gene therapies as well as vaccines.

Narasimhan is an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine. Narasimhan received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Chicago in 1998 and his MD and master’s in public policy from Harvard University in 2003.

Barry Fields elected chair of UCMC Board

Barry E. Fields, JD’91, has been elected chair of the University of Chicago Medical Center (UCMC) Board of Trustees. A recently retired partner in Kirkland & Ellis LLP, he has served on the UCMC Board of Trustees since May 2019 and the University of Chicago Board of Trustees since May 2022. Fields succeeds Brien M. O’Brien, who had served as chair of the UCMC Board since 2018.

“We are very pleased to welcome Barry as chair of the UCMC Board,” said Rubenstein. “His dedicated and strategic leadership will markedly advance the mission and values of the University, the Medical Center and beyond.”