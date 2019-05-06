UChicago’s Urban Education Institute joins the School of Social Service Administration

The University of Chicago School of Social Service Administration will become the academic home of the Urban Education Institute starting July 1, advancing the University’s commitment to academic excellence combined with wide-ranging work to address major social challenges.

“The University of Chicago has a deep tradition of interdisciplinary inquiry, and the social issues on which both the School of Social Service Administration and Urban Education Institute focus cannot be examined and addressed in isolation,” said President Robert J. Zimmer. “Establishing a stronger connection between the School of Social Service Administration and the Urban Education Institute offers great possibilities for advancing urban scholarship and social change.”

Since its founding more than a century ago as one of the first schools of social work in the United States, the School of Social Service Administration has led the development of social work as an academic discipline and has shaped the field of social work and social welfare. Its faculty investigate some of society’s most pressing challenges and prepare students with strong theoretical knowledge, policy perspectives and hands-on experiences to impact the most vulnerable in our society.

The Urban Education Institute focuses on creating and sustaining reliably excellent urban schooling, through a combination of rigorous applied research, a teacher residency program, a preK-12 public charter school and the ongoing development of innovative tools for schools nationwide. This work includes the UChicago Consortium on School Research, which has informed significant and lasting improvements within the Chicago Public Schools and been replicated in urban centers across the nation.