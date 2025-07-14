Neil Shubin nominated as next president of National Academy of Sciences

University of Chicago Prof. Neil Shubin has been nominated to serve as the next president of the National Academy of Sciences, an organization that addresses some of most pressing challenges facing the nation and world. The Council of the National Academy of Sciences selected the renowned evolutionary biologist to succeed Marcia McNutt when her term as president ends June 30, 2026.

"I’m honored and excited to be nominated to lead the National Academy of Sciences. For over 160 years the Academy has recognized and convened the world’s leading experts to advise our government on science-related matters,” said Shubin, the Robert R. Bensley Distinguished Service Professor of Organismal Biology and Anatomy, who has been a member of the National Academy of Sciences since 2011. “I look forward to continuing this critical work at a time when both the knowledge of science and the use of it in decision making becomes essential for our well-being and national competitiveness.

Shubin is a groundbreaking scholar, educator, author and science communicator who has led fossil hunting expeditions around the world. Among his pioneering discoveries was a 375-million-year-old fossil called Tiktaalik roseae—an important transitional form between fish and land animals. Tiktaalik was the subject of two popular science books: the best-selling Your Inner Fish (2008), which was made into an Emmy Award-winning PBS series; and The Universe Within: The Deep History of the Human Body (2013).

“Neil Shubin is a rare scientist and leader, with a long record of pathbreaking scientific discovery and a special talent for engaging with the public. His dedication to science and public engagements have long enriched the University of Chicago community,” said University of Chicago President Paul Alivisatos, a member of the National Academy of Sciences. “I am thrilled that he will be leading the National Academy of Sciences. I believe he will do much to serve our nation in his role and that he will do much to advance scientific research and public understanding.”

Shubin leads a dynamic research lab at UChicago—a molecular biology and paleontology laboratory where researchers experiment with embryos from sharks, paddlefish and other species. As an educator, Shubin has inspired many students to pursue developmental biology research and has advised trainees from fields including paleontology and engineering. He also teaches a course based on Your Inner Fish to non-biology majors.