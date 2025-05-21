UChicago scientists invent breakthrough device to detect airborne signs of disease

If you’ve ever sat waiting at the doctor’s office to give a blood sample, you might have wished there was a way to find the same information without needles.

But for all the medical breakthroughs of the 20th century, the best way to detect molecules has remained through liquids, such as blood. New research from the University of Chicago, however, could someday put a pause on pinpricks. A group of scientists announced they have created a small, portable device that can collect and detect airborne molecules—a breakthrough that holds promise for many areas of medicine and public health.

The researchers envision the device, nicknamed ABLE, could detect airborne viruses or bacteria in hospital or public spaces, improve neonatal care or allow people with diabetes to read glucose levels from their breath. The entire device is just four by eight inches across.

“This project is among the most exciting endeavors we've pursued,” said UChicago Prof. Bozhi Tian, one of the senior authors on the paper. “There are so many potential applications. We’re delighted to see it come to fruition.”

The study is published May 21 in Nature Chemical Engineering.

Turning air to liquid

For decades, our ability to detect molecules in air has lagged behind our ability to detect the same ones in a liquid. Hence the blood tests at the doctor’s office, and the pinpricks people with diabetes often undergo daily. Even the home COVID tests you may have taken all involve adding droplets of liquid.

“We can use cell phones to take pictures or record audio, but we don’t have similar technology to see the air chemistry,” said Jingcheng Ma, the first author of the study, who was formerly a postdoctoral researcher at UChicago and is now assistant professor at the University of Notre Dame.

Part of the trouble is dilution. In air, the particles you’re looking for—such as a few viruses floating around—might be as few as one in a trillion. That’s a tall task for a detector, and until now it has required large, expensive equipment.