UChicago Cyclotron Facility reinvigorates nuclear medicine in Illinois

Once the Fluorine-18 (F18) is produced, it is captured for synthesizing into a drug. Other radioactive elements, such as Carbon-11 and Oxygen-15, can also be produced in the cyclotron. “Each of these is made by some particle bombarding an appropriately-selected target to create a short-lived radioactive isotope,” explained Freifelder.

A radioactive isotope, or radioisotope, is an unstable version of an element, meaning that it releases its energy over time via a process called radioactive decay, usually by converting to electromagnetic waves or new particles. F18 primarily decays into particles called positrons. This is what the “positron” in a Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scan refers to.

How does PET work?

A PET scan creates images of the body, allowing a radiologist to evaluate abnormalities in processes such as metabolism, blood flow or chemical absorption. The images are taken using a special camera that captures gamma rays—electromagnetic radiation that is invisible to the naked eye.

The gamma rays are produced inside the body, through the interaction of a specialized drug and naturally occurring particles within the body’s tissues.

The drug, given to a patient before their scan, acts as a sort of Trojan horse. For instance, the drug may look to the body like glucose, in which case a region that needs energy, like a growing tumor, will readily use it. But the drug isn’t really glucose. It’s a mimic, and it contains a radioactive isotope that emits positrons. When these positrons, or anti-electrons, interact with electrons in the body, they annihilate, releasing gamma rays. So, as the tumor is trying to utilize the drug, it is also enabling physicians to see, study and ultimately, attempt to eliminate the tumor.

The UChicago Cyclotron Facility produces both the radioactive isotope, which decays via positron emission, thus creating gamma rays for PET imaging, and the drug that contains the isotope. Once the isotope is produced in the cyclotron, it is transported to a cleanroom, containing a hot cell, a chamber shielded by three inches of lead. There, radiochemist Mohammed Parvez Bhuiyan and radiochemistry specialist and cyclotron operator Anna Kucharski synthesize the drug.

While the radioisotope is a critical component of the process, Freifelder noted that “the specificity of these drugs is dependent on the particular chemistry. The radioactive tag is then just carried along.”

Why have a cyclotron at UChicago?

The moment F18 or any other radioisotope is produced, it begins decaying. After about two hours, half of it has emitted its positrons and decayed back to stable Oxygen-18. After about 10 hours, there is almost no F18 left. This means that the drug synthesis and subsequent PET scan must both occur within a few hours after the F18 is produced from the cyclotron. The drugs must be produced daily for that day’s usage and cannot be stored.

Other radioisotopes and radiopharmaceuticals can have even faster decay rates. The faster the rate, the sooner imaging must take place, limiting the delivery radius for the drugs. Moreover, while F18 and some of the PET drugs that use it might be available from a nearby privately-owned, commercial cyclotron, less common radioisotopes and drugs are often too difficult or expensive to produce or cannot be included in the commercial operation’s schedule and therefore are not readily accessible.

The UChicago Cyclotron Facility provides a way for researchers and clinicians to not only obtain well-known radioactive drugs conveniently and economically, but to collaborate on producing and utilizing less common or even completely novel ones.

For these reasons, the 2017 opening of the facility has reinvigorated radio-imaging research at UChicago and surrounding institutions. Before this, UChicago had not had a cyclotron since 1998, when the original machine (then housed in the subbasement of the Frank McLean Institute) was decommissioned. That machine, which had been operating since 1968, was an integral part of UChicago’s history at the leading edge of nuclear medicine research. Faculty at that time, including Katherine Lathrop, Lester Skaggs and Robert Beck, utilized this new technology to pioneer radiation-based imaging and treatments.

From 1998 to 2017, however, researchers at UChicago and surrounding institutions were without a local facility and dedicated team to assist in producing radioisotopes and radiopharmaceuticals for use in basic research, clinical studies or patient imaging.

“Some drugs were just not available,” said Freifelder. “Some you could get out of a commercial vendor, but you’d be paying a lot. It was limited and it was very expensive. Now, it’s opening up.”

This change was driven in part by the vision of Chin-Tu Chen, the facility’s scientific director, who earned support from the Biological Sciences Division’s Dean’s Office, the University of Chicago Comprehensive Cancer Center, the Duchossois Foundation, the O’Connor Foundation, and the Ludwig Foundation.

What is the facility working on now?

In addition to producing well-established radioactive drugs, the Cyclotron Facility is currently collaborating with researchers at UChicago and nearby institutions (including Rush University Medical Center, Advocate Health Care, and the University of Illinois at Chicago) and companies to make less-common drugs and develop new ones. For example, Freifelder’s team is producing drugs that bind specifically to tau proteins and amyloid-beta peptides—molecules that aggregate in the brains of patients with Alzheimer’s disease. This enables researchers and clinicians to visualize the distribution of these proteins in humans, in vivo.

“We have been making the tau agent for over two months,” said Freifelder. “It is currently being used in clinical trials in humans.” The amyloid agent is undergoing its final validation runs in the facility, and Freifelder expects it to be ready to ship in a couple of months.