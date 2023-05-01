Student groups build South Side connections as they lend helping hand

On a recent Friday afternoon, Brooke Davis and a team of her fellow UChicago students sat down with a group of local older adults to talk about cellphone settings.

Davis, a fourth year in the College studying psychology and linguistics, went over how to change colors and display font sizes on iPhones or tablets. The group then broke into pairs so the UChicago students could answer the individuals’ specific questions. As co-president of Tech-Savvy Friends, Davis leads such sessions at Hyde Park’s Augustana Lutheran Church every other week in partnership with Chicago Hyde Park Village, a nonprofit support network for local older adults.

Technology can seem intuitive to younger generations who have grown up with it, but for many of the people the Tech-Savvy Friends work with, it’s often not. Davis has seen older attendees light up when a concept like how to text a photo to their grandchild clicks and hopes her group’s work continues to make their lives easier.

Lucas Livingston, CHPV’s executive director, says members consistently point to Tech-Savvy Friends’ sessions as invaluable, whether the students are covering topics like online grocery delivery, cloud storage systems, social media, or fraud protection, or just helping them send an email or pay an online bill.

And the learning goes both ways.

‘I don’t want to just live here’

“I’ve really enjoyed speaking to those community members who have been in Hyde Park or Kenwood or Woodlawn for decades, who grew up here 60 years ago, and just hearing about how the community has changed,” Davis, who is from St. Louis, says. “I don’t want to just live here. I want this to be my home; I want it to be a place where I feel connected to the people around me, so I think it’s really important for me to understand that history.”

Like the more than 40 other active community service-focused Registered Student Organizations at UChicago, Tech-Savvy Friends offers undergraduate and graduate students an opportunity to connect with and support residents and community organizations beyond campus. CSRSOs dedicate their efforts toward after-school tutoring, fighting food insecurity, environmental advocacy, writing assistance, and more.

The groups work closely with the University’s Community Service Center in the Office of Civic Engagement to establish their missions, recruit members, connect with community partners, and navigate any obstacles throughout the school year.

“CSRSOs give students and community organizations the chance to work together as partners and collaborate in mutually beneficial ways,” UCSC Director Nick Currie says. “Students get the chance to develop their skills around peer leadership and community engagement, partners get volunteer support for their programs. And when the relationships work well, all kinds of new and interesting projects can emerge from those collaborations. When students with good ideas for partnerships and projects connect with the UCSC, they gain access to the University’s network of community partners and receive project development support to scale, fund, launch, and manage their projects.”

Davis and her team have looked to UCSC for communications, recruitment, and financial guidance, among other support. Davis says: “It’s been really helpful to just have someone in our corner and know that if we make managerial decisions on behalf of the club or if I need to put out some kind of fire, I have someone to consult and back me up.”

Filling the gaps

On Wednesday nights in Englewood, another CSRSO is making a positive impact serving a different population: women and children facing homelessness. UChicago students in the Maria Shelter Resource Group provide childcare and tutoring while their mothers attend clinics and sessions offered by students from UChicago’s Pritzker School of Medicine.