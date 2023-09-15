South Side Science Festival returns after successful debut last year

Scientists and science enthusiasts at the University of Chicago are busy preparing to welcome thousands of South Siders to campus on Sept. 30 as UChicago hosts its second annual South Side Science Festival.

Co-organized by UChicago's Biological Sciences Division, Physical Sciences Division, Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering and the Office of Civic Engagement, the festival will explore the ways science impacts our daily lives.

After last year’s inaugural event drew more than 2,500 attendees, organizers are planning an even bigger festival this year featuring more than 100 live demonstrations. Visitors can get an up-close look at live butterflies with the Biological Sciences Division, try their luck at casino-style games designed to illustrate quantum science concepts with the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering’s STAGE Lab, practice CPR with UChicago Medicine, test out virtual reality headsets with the Physical Sciences Division and more.

In addition to the festival’s live demonstrations, four panels with leading scientists and industry professionals will be held throughout the day at which adults and older students can learn about the ethics of artificial intelligence, water quality in the Great Lakes, the origin of the universe and the health implications of a changing microbiome as well as STEM careers and pathways.

Festival attendees will also enjoy local food vendors, bands and DJ sets, and access to an array of other UChicago resources, including a chance to experience elements of the University’s free STEM programs for youth offered throughout the year.