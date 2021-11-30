Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering announces quantum science and engineering Ph.D.

Students will also have access to state-of-the-art facilities and technology at both the UChicago and Argonne National Laboratory campuses, including the Pritzker Nanofabrication Facility, the University of Chicago Materials Research Science and Engineering Center (MRSEC), the Midwest Integrated Center for Computational Materials (MICCoM), Argonne’s Advanced Photon Source, and the Argonne Quantum Loop. This quantum communications testbed has recently been extended to the University’s Hyde Park campus to create one of the nation’s longest quantum test beds at nearly 100 miles long. In addition, students will have opportunities to gain industry expertise through interactions with UChicago’s Booth School of Business and the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

“This program is designed for those students who are eager to play a major role in the future of this rapidly evolving area,” said Aashish Clerk, professor of molecular engineering and director of graduate studies for quantum engineering and science. “By choosing to enroll in this program, students will develop expertise in both fundamental and applied aspects of quantum science and gain insight into a wide spectrum of related industries.”

At the forefront of quantum research and education

PME’s Ph.D. program joins a robust ecosystem of quantum education and research at the University and its affiliated national labs. Faculty from multiple departments and institutes conduct work in the field, including Pritzker Molecular Engineering, the James Franck Institute, the Department of Physics, and the Department of Chemistry, as do scientists at Argonne and Fermilab. Many are also engaged in the Chicago Quantum Exchange, an intellectual hub spanning academia, national labs, and numerous industry partners.

Additionally, two of five national quantum centers are located at national laboratories managed by the University. Q-NEXT, based at Argonne, focuses on developing the science and technology to control and distribute quantum information. Fermilab’s Superconducting Quantum Materials and Systems Center (SQMS) aims to build and deploy a beyond-state-of-the-art quantum computer based on superconducting technologies. The University also boasts relationships with two National Science Foundation quantum leap institutes: the NSF Quantum Leap Challenge Institute for Quantum Sensing for Biophysics and Bioengineering and the NSF Quantum Leap Challenge Institute for Hybrid Quantum Architectures and Networks.

Duality, the nation’s first quantum incubator dedicated exclusively to accelerating companies focused on quantum science and engineering, is housed at the University. And UChicago and Harvard University’s Quantum Information Science and Engineering Network (QISE-NET) provides funding and industry and academic mentors to select graduate students for three years.

“The University, Argonne and Fermilab have positioned the Chicagoland area as a major player in the global competition to develop quantum information technologies,” said President Paul Alivisatos. “As quantum technology moves closer to reality, we will need scientists and engineers trained in the field to lead its implementation into society. PME’s quantum science and engineering doctoral program will give us a central role in the development of that workforce.”