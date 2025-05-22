Possible sign of life in deep space faces new doubts

In April, scientists captured global attention by announcing they’d found a molecule in a faraway planet’s atmosphere that could signal life there.

But a new analysis by University of Chicago scientists adds to the growing skepticism around the finding. Reviewing data from multiple observations of the planet, they found it cannot be called a conclusive detection. What's more, they found that other molecules, not just those possibly indicating signs of life, could explain the readings—putting caution signs around the claim.

“We found the data we have so far is much too noisy for the proof that would be needed to make that claim,” said Rafael Luque, a postdoctoral researcher at UChicago and first author on a paper detailing their findings, which is submitted to Astronomy and Astrophysics Letters and available as a preprint. “There’s just not enough certainty to say one way or the other.”

A molecular puzzle

The April 16 announcement, from a team led by Cambridge researchers, focused on a planet known as K2-18b, which is 124 light-years away from Earth. The group had analyzed readings taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, and concluded they confirmed the presence of either dimethyl sulfide or dimethyl disulfide— two molecules which on Earth, are only associated with the presence of life.

But UChicago astrophysicists wanted to reexamine the data, mindful that extraordinary claims demand extraordinary evidence.

A lot of educated guesswork has to go into interpreting the data from telescopes. These planets are extremely far—this one is many light-years away—and too faint to observe directly, which means scientists have to look for indirect clues.

In this case, the Webb Telescope waits until the planet crosses in front of its star, then picks up the starlight that filters through the planet’s atmosphere. As the light passes through the planet’s atmosphere, different amounts of light are blocked at different wavelengths, depending on what molecules are present.