Philip Eaton, renowned chemist and ‘founder of cubane,’ 1936-2023

‘Pushing the limit’

Philip Eugene Eaton was born on June 2, 1936, in New York City. He received his A.B. from Princeton in 1957 and completed his doctoral work at Harvard under the mentorship of Peter Yates. While at Harvard, Eaton made the landmark discovery of Lewis acid catalysis of the Diels-Alder reaction, the results of which paved the way for innumerable advances in organic chemistry, actively expanding the impact and possibilities of the field.

“He was always interested in pushing the limit of what’s understood in terms of reactivity,” said Rawal. “So he would work on things that were considered to be improbable.”

After a brief assistant professorship at the University of California, Berkeley, Eaton joined the University of Chicago faculty in 1962. In just two short years, he would synthesize the cubane molecule that made him famous.

The cubane name derives from the cube-shaped geometry of the molecule. Since carbon normally bonds at angles of 109.5 degrees, the forced 90-degree angles of the cube framework introduce a high degree of strain into the molecule—so much so that prior to Eaton’s seminal synthesis, most chemists and theoreticians deemed the very existence of the molecule impossible.

“Not only did Phil synthesize cubane, but he did so by a very creative strategy that used photochemistry to excite the molecule into a cage structure and a ring contracting reaction to attain the desired carbon framework,” said Rawal.

Eaton’s synthesis proved that cubane—although thermodynamically unstable—was kinetically extremely stable. In fact, the molecule previously thought to be too highly strained to exist was stable enough to be stored indefinitely in a vial in the lab.

He went on to synthesize a host of other highly strained, structurally exceptional organic molecules, such as cubane, pentaprismane, propellanes, paddlanes and octanitrocubane—all of which he used to probe the effects and limits of molecular bonding.

Profound changes

While Eaton’s contributions to organic chemistry are profound, his work continues to shape current thinking about synthesis and reactivity. His examination of new ring systems specifically designed to probe the effects of molecular geometry on bonding, reactivity, and strain brought him many other successes in synthesizing what are known in chemistry as “unnatural compounds.”