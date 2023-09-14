Northwestern, UChicago to receive $50 million to study life sciences using mathematics

“The NITMB will achieve foundational advances at the intersection of mathematics and biology,” said Rebecca Willett, professor of statistics and computer science at the University of Chicago and deputy director of the NITMB. “These include tools for understanding when a group of organisms exhibit collective behavior that wouldn’t be seen in any individual, a theory of how masses of undifferentiated cells establish the geometric pattern that frames a fully developed organism, and a mathematical understanding of how living systems learn and adapt to new conditions with limited training. The Northwestern and UChicago teams will bring together leading experts in mathematics and biology and make the Chicagoland area the hub for convening scientists around the globe to work on these important problems.”

The institute’s work promises to have a lasting impact on the disciplines of life sciences and mathematics as well as society at large.

“We also have the opportunity to create new ways to teach and disseminate mathematical concepts to the general public,” said Stephanie Palmer, associate professor of physics and organismal biology and anatomy and member of the Institute for Biophysical Dynamics at UChicago, who is associate director of training for the NITMB. “By using the engaging ties to biological phenomena that we experience every day, we will help demystify math for everyone, from school-age children to adults."

Approximately 80 faculty — 40 from each university — will be involved in the institute’s work, including quantitative biologists (both experimental and theoretical), computer scientists, physicists and mathematicians.

“Our scientific programs will be specifically designed to foster a creative exchange between the distinct research cultures of mathematics and biology,” said Mary Silber, professor of statistics and the Committee on Computational and Applied Mathematics at UChicago, and associate co-director of scientific programs within NITMB. “A lot of intention will go into shaping these activities, which will productively engage mathematical and biological scientists from around the world.”

NITMB will be located in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood, ensuring accessibility to Northwestern and UChicago researchers as well as collaborators from the U.S. and around the world.

Not just a research center, the NITMB will create curricula and support research opportunities for students from elementary through graduate school and beyond, while also hosting public lectures that communicate the wonder of the living world and how it is understood through the lens of theory. The institute’s significant K-12 educational outreach component will take advantage of existing local programs as well as develop new ones with the goal of improving equity and inclusion of those underrepresented in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).

“This Institute will serve as a national resource to both catalyze the discovery of new mathematics required to describe biological systems and train the next generation of researchers at these interfaces,” said Margaret Gardel, the Horace B. Horton Professor of Physics and Molecular Engineering, member of the Institute for Biophysical Dynamics and director of the James Franck Institute at UChicago, who will be assisting Palmer with NITMB training initiatives.

For more information, visit the NITMB website.