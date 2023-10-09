Meet the UChicago Class of 2027

As the Class of 2027 joins the University of Chicago community, eight first-year students in the College discuss their academic interests, personal goals and what brought them to Hyde Park.

Tobi Akenroye

Tobi Akenroye runs his own custom shoe painting business, and now that he’s at UChicago, he plans to dive deeper into the business world by studying business and economics.

“I often wondered what influenced how people attribute value to different things as well as the inner workings of capitalism itself,” he said. “Career-wise, I desire to break into finance, a field in which UChicago is very well-represented.”

Akenroye, from the Dallas suburb of Southlake, Tex., is also looking forward to taking classes outside of his major, saying that he was drawn to UChicago due to the university’s innovative approach to teaching and learning.

In particular, he hopes to take Greek courses to develop his long-standing interest in Greek mythology.

“Intellectual curiosity is an attribute I consider to be very instrumental in building one’s character and I believe that it is fostered here,” he said.

Outside of the classroom, Akenroye is grateful to continue his main sport, wrestling, at the varsity level, and wants to participate in UChicago traditions including Scav and Kuvia. He also involves himself in Judo, BJJ, as well as bouldering, and was co-founder of a Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston nonprofit that promotes artistic self-expression in underserved communities.