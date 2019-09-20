Incoming students take part in unique traditions for Orientation Week

Members of the Class of 2023 will begin moving into residence halls on Saturday, kicking off Orientation Week and marking the official start of their unique intellectual journey at the University of Chicago.

With eight days of events and programs, O-Week introduces incoming students to the community of scholars shaping research around the globe, long-held traditions and transformative UChicago experiences, as well as campus resources and academic life in the College.

After saying goodbye to their families, students will gather Sunday in Rockefeller Memorial Chapel for Opening Convocation. This formal welcome to the University community will be webcast live at 3 p.m. and will include remarks from President Robert J. Zimmer and Dean of the College John W. Boyer. A bagpipe procession will lead students through the Quad until they pass beneath Hull Gate, where they will be greeted enthusiastically by members of the UChicago community.

On Tuesday, graduate students will have a day of activities, including a welcome convocation, lunch, information fair and social events. The orientation will begin with a bagpipe procession to Rockefeller Chapel, where students will hear remarks from President Zimmer and Justin Douglas, co-president of the Graduate Council, among others.

Undergraduates will return to Rockefeller Chapel on Thursday for the Aims of Education Address, which will be presented by Prof. Deborah Gorman-Smith, dean of the School of Social Service Administration. A UChicago tradition dating to 1962, the address features a faculty member speaking to the incoming class about the purpose of a liberal arts education. Following the address, which will be webcast live at 6:30 p.m., students will return to their residential houses for discussions with UChicago faculty members.

New to O-Week this year is the Futures Design Challenge, an interdisciplinary team competition that will award prizes to first-years with innovative ideas addressing climate change. The following weekend, all first-year students will participate in Engage Chicago, a service event with partners across the city. The Fall Quarter begins with the first day of classes on Oct. 1.