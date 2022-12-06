How Prof. Douglas Diamond transformed the way we think about banking

What is the proper role of financial institutions? What happens when banks collapse, and how can we prevent such catastrophes?

By shedding light on these and other vital questions, Douglas W. Diamond, the Merton H. Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance at University of Chicago Booth School of Business, has helped lay the groundwork for modern banking theory and transformed the way people think about banking.

This past October, Diamond won a share of the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, along with former U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and longtime collaborator Philip Dybvig of Washington University in St. Louis. On Dec. 8, Diamond will deliver his Nobel Prize lecture (watch here at 7 a.m. CT), and on Dec. 10, he will receive his award in a lavish ceremony with the king of Sweden.

Field-defining work on banking

Diamond didn’t set out to influence monetary policy. Raised in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood by a single mother, he originally planned to be a molecular biologist. But when he started college at Brown University, he discovered that he didn’t actually like molecular biology. That’s when he turned to economics.

“It turned out I was very good at economics,” he said. “It seemed a little too easy, but then I realized that was a good thing.”