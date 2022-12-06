How Prof. Douglas Diamond transformed the way we think about banking

Nobel Prize-winning economist reflects on field-defining research on banks, financial crises

What is the proper role of financial institutions? What happens when banks collapse, and how can we prevent such catastrophes?

By shedding light on these and other vital questions, Douglas W. Diamond, the Merton H. Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance at University of Chicago Booth School of Business, has helped lay the groundwork for modern banking theory and transformed the way people think about banking.

This past October, Diamond won a share of the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, along with former U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and longtime collaborator Philip Dybvig of Washington University in St. Louis. On Dec. 8, Diamond will deliver his Nobel Prize lecture (watch here at 7 a.m. CT), and on Dec. 10, he will receive his award in a lavish ceremony with the king of Sweden.

Field-defining work on banking

Diamond didn’t set out to influence monetary policy. Raised in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood by a single mother, he originally planned to be a molecular biologist. But when he started college at Brown University, he discovered that he didn’t actually like molecular biology. That’s when he turned to economics.

“It turned out I was very good at economics,” he said. “It seemed a little too easy, but then I realized that was a good thing.”

At Brown, a course on Milton Friedman and Anna Schwartz’s seminal A Monetary History of the United States sparked Diamond’s interest in the bank failures of the Great Depression. That spark grew into a broader interest in the banking system once he started graduate studies at Yale, which is where he met Philip H. Dybvig, a fellow student of legendary economist Stephen Ross. 

“Steve didn’t take appointments for his students—you had to sit outside his door and hope he had some free time,” Diamond said. “So Phil and I sat on the stoop talking about various things, and we decided we should do a project together.”

That project resulted in “Bank Runs, Deposit Insurance and Liquidity,” a groundbreaking paper that appeared in the Journal of Political Economy in 1983. The paper introduced the influential Diamond-Dybvig model—a framework that explains the factors that cause bank runs, outlines the consequences of such failures and explores ways to stop them from happening.

In another influential paper published the following year, Diamond argued that banks play a critical role in evaluating whether borrowers are worth the risk of a loan and then monitoring them to make sure they repay their debts. Together, the two papers have had a profound impact on both economic thinking and policymaking around financial crises.

“In the old days, people thought bank runs had something to do with not having enough currency in the vault of a bank,” Diamond said. “The point of all of my models is that even in a modern financial system that doesn’t have issues of not enough currency, you can still have bank runs.”

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences cited both papers in awarding the Nobel Prize to Diamond, Dybvig and Bernanke for improving “our understanding of the role of banks in the economy, particularly during financial crises.”

“Financial crises and depressions are … the worst things that can happen to the economy,” said John Hassler, a member of the Economic Sciences Prize Committee, in an interview following the prize announcement. “We need to have an understanding of the mechanisms behind those and what to do about it. And the laureates this year provide that.”

—Adapted from a story that was published on the Chicago Booth website.

NOBEL EVENTS

Recommended Stories

Top Stories

  1. Octopus arms reveal an entirely new way of designing a nervous system
  2. The Southern Hemisphere is stormier than the Northern, and we finally know why
  3. Maroons make history: UChicago men’s soccer team wins first NCAA championship

Related Topics

Douglas Diamond , Nobel prize , Booth School of Business