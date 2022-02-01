Events to mark Black History Month at the University of Chicago

Nearly a century ago, what we now recognize as Black History Month began on the South Side of Chicago.

In February 1926, University of Chicago alum Carter G. Woodson, AB 1908, AM 1908, spoke at the Wabash YMCA in Bronzeville to announce the creation of Negro History Week—arguing that life in the United States could not be fully understood without studying the contributions of Black Americans.

Today, Black History Month represents an opportunity to examine the parts of American history that have been overlooked, and to consider how systemic racism and other long-standing structural inequities continue to impact our lives today.

To help further such discussions, below are a selection of events taking place across UChicago this month.