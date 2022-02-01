Events to mark Black History Month at the University of Chicago

Nearly a century ago, what we now recognize as Black History Month began on the South Side of Chicago.
In February 1926, University of Chicago alum Carter G. Woodson, AB 1908, AM 1908, spoke at the Wabash YMCA in Bronzeville to announce the creation of Negro History Week—arguing that life in the United States could not be fully understood without studying the contributions of Black Americans.
Today, Black History Month represents an opportunity to examine the parts of American history that have been overlooked, and to consider how systemic racism and other long-standing structural inequities continue to impact our lives today.
To help further such discussions, below are a selection of events taking place across UChicago this month.
- Wednesday, Feb. 2: The Harris School of Public Policy will host a series of conversations throughout Black History Month, including an appearance by Eddie S. Glaude Jr. of Princeton University. In this virtual event, Glaude will examine the state of movements for social and racial justice following the murder of George Floyd in 2020. Other Harris events this month will feature New Yorker columnist Jelani Cobb (Feb. 9); Obama Foundation CEO Valerie Jarrett and former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter (Feb. 17); and the Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III (Feb. 23).
- Tuesday, Feb. 8: Award-winning author Bernadine Evaristo will discuss her new memoir Manifesto: On Never Giving Up with Prof. Rachel DeWoskin, a virtual conversation hosted by the Seminary Co-op. On the same day, the Co-op will also host author Badia Ahad-Legardy to discuss Afro-Nostalgia: Feeling Good in Contemporary Black Culture with Asst. Prof. Kaneesha Cherelle Parsard, an event presented in partnership with UChicago's Center for the Study of Race, Politics and Culture. On Feb. 17, Parsard will discuss Black Age: Oceanic Lifespans and the Time of Black Life with author Habiba Ibrahim.
- Monday, Feb. 15: The Smart Museum of Art will open a new exhibition focusing on visionary African American painter Bob Thompson. Running through May 15, Bob Thompson: This House Is Mine brings together works from almost 50 private and public collections across the country.
- Thursday, Feb. 17: The Office for Military-Affiliated Communities will host a discussion with African American service members, including Kenneth Wilson, a colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves and professor of surgery at UChicago Medicine.
- Thursday, Feb. 24: The UChicago Jazz Ensemble will perform the music of Oliver Nelson, a legendary American jazz composer and bandleader. His 1961 album The Blues and the Abstract Truth is considered one of the most significant recordings of its era. The free concert will be hosted at the Logan Center Performance Hall.