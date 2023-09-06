Work scholar finds good labor practices are good for business

For Henly, Lambert’s work opened her eyes to the critical role of workplaces to the success of anti-poverty programs. “I am so lucky that Susan and Evelyn brought me into their research project when I arrived at SSA,” Henly said. This early work kicked off a partnership with Lambert that would last decades.

In their first major study together, Lambert and Henly went inside businesses to learn what low-wage jobs look on the ground. They interviewed frontline managers and working mothers. The major thing that stuck out: the schedule.

“You never quite know when you're going to work,” Henly said. “You might close one day and then be called into work the next morning at 6 a.m. You might have three hours of sleep.”

“When I talked to managers, everything was about the schedule—the labor budget every day was driving what they did,” Lambert said. “On Julie's end, the schedule mattered for whether families could have dinner together, if parents could be there for bedtime routines and check homework. We both thought, ‘This scheduling thing is really interesting. And hardly anyone is looking at it.’”

Outdated survey questions made it difficult to fully estimate the scope of precarious schedules. When Lambert and Henly appealed to survey developers at the Department of Labor and NORC, they listened. New data from Lambert and Henly’s updated questions revealed that a substantial proportion of U.S. workers face unstable hours, short notice, and little schedule input—especially workers of color.

The wide-spread prevalence and concerning ramifications of precarious scheduling practices would drive Lambert and Henly’s research for the next 20 years—not only as an issue to document, but one to change.

Getting down to business

In 2015, Lambert co-led the Gap Study where researchers tested new scheduling practices in 28 Gap stores across San Francisco and Chicago. Changes included giving workers two weeks advance notice of their schedules, easier ways to swap shifts with coworkers and generally making shifts more consistent.

The results were significant. Employees reported better sleep and lower stress. Business also improved.

“They found that these changes improved productivity—profit margins increased. I mean, it was kind of incredible,” Henly said. “Susan can then say to employers, ‘We've done this. There's a return on investment to employers for being thoughtful about what their employees might need.’”

Lambert now had hard data that demonstrated “all the little paper cuts” that precarious schedules caused. A late start here, a no-show there, all came at the expense of the labor budget.

“We found that improving work schedules increased sales and lowered outlays for labor because having a more consistent schedule reduced tardiness and increased engagement,” Lambert said.

Randomized trials like the Gap Study also gave labor organizers clear evidence to push for policy changes. Employers and policymakers alike sought Lambert’s consultation to help fix the problem.

In 2015, San Francisco became the first city to pass Fair Workweek legislation. “These laws have provisions that regulate frontline managers’ scheduling practices, from how far in advance the schedule is posted, to the right to refuse managers’ requests to change your hours—and extra pay if you agree to do so,” Lambert said.

Since then, Chicago, Evanston, New York, Philadelphia, Seattle and the state of Oregon have passed similar legislation.

Since 2017, Lambert along with Anna Haley, AM '95, PhD '03, and her research team of UChicago students have been evaluating the implementation of Fair Workweek Ordinances in Seattle and Chicago. Lambert and Henly are also looking at how the new laws matter in the lives of workers and their families.