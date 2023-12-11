What to read and watch over winter break 2023

Do you need a gift idea for the reader in your life? Tired of scrolling for something to watch over the break? Let your search end here.

UChicago News asked the 2023 winners of the annual Glenn and Claire Swogger Award for Exemplary Classroom Teaching, the Wayne C. Booth Prize for Excellence in Teaching and Llewellyn John and Harriet Manchester Quantrell Awards for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching for the books and movies they’d like to share.

Nominated by undergraduates in the College, these winners demonstrated the ability to push students to think beyond the classroom, and to share their disciplines in exciting ways.

Here are their recommendations.

What to read

Recommended by: Beatrice Fazio, Romance Languages & Literature and Booth Prize winner

“‘The Missing Head of Damasceno Monteiro’ is a thriller set in Portugal that begins with the discovery of a headless body in a camp just outside Porto. ‘Indian Nocturne’ is a travelog in which the protagonist journeys to India in search of his friend.”

The Left Hand of Darkness by Ursula K. LeGuin

Recommended by: Michael Gladders, ​​Professor of Astronomy and Astrophysics and Quantrell Award winner

“The Left Hand of Darkness is by one of my favorite writers, and it is fantastic on a number of levels. It can be devoured by someone with no interest in science fiction. If you haven’t read it yet, go out and do it.”