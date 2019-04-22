Violinist Rachel Barton Pine to make UChicago recital debut April 26

Once known as a child prodigy, acclaimed violinist Rachel Barton Pine is scheduled to make her University of Chicago recital debut on April 26—a performance that marks, in a way, a return to her roots.

“I actually wouldn’t exist if not for the University of Chicago,” Pine said. “My parents are both graduates. They met on my mom’s first day of school, when my dad was the upperclassman assigned to show her around campus. And the rest is history.”

The 44-year-old will perform Johann Sebastian Bach’s sonatas at the Logan Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m., playing alongside harpsichordist and fellow Chicago native Jory Vinikour. The two began collaborating two decades ago, and dove into German composer’s sonatas in earnest in 2015. For Pine, this material not only opens up possibilities for performers, but reach audiences by “appealing to the heart.”