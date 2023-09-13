University of Chicago Forum for Free Inquiry and Expression to launch with Oct. 5-6 events

The University of Chicago was founded in 1890 upon the idea that freedom of expression is vitally important to discovery and rigorous scholarly inquiry. For generations, UChicago community members have taken on the challenging work of upholding this vital academic principle as an essential part of UChicago culture, solidifying the University as a leading global advocate for the advancement of free expression.

This fall, the University of Chicago will build upon its historic commitment to free expression by launching the Forum for Free Inquiry and Expression, which aims to promote the understanding, practice and advancement of free and open discourse throughout the University and beyond, while addressing present-day challenges.

A two-day event at the David Rubenstein Forum on Oct. 5-6 will celebrate the opening of the Forum on Free Inquiry and Expression. It will feature a series of intellectual discussions among leading thinkers across diverse fields who will examine issues around free expression—at UChicago and across academia and society more broadly. All the daytime events will be webcast on the Chicago Forum website.

“The University’s distinctive culture is built upon its commitment to advancing free expression and free inquiry. In practice, this means much more than hosting controversial speakers on our campus. The rigorous practice of these principles plays an important role in our institutional mission to create new knowledge and provide a transformative education to students,” said President Paul Alivisatos. “The Chicago Forum will serve to convene and amplify many of the vital efforts relevant to this core aspect of our institutional culture, and its launch promises to be a wonderful place to start that work.”

The Chicago Forum grew out of faculty discussions aimed at developing ambitious ways to support and advance UChicago’s longstanding commitment to free expression. It also builds upon notable UChicago leadership on the topic, including the Chicago Principles, which have been adopted by universities and colleges across the country.