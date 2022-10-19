University of Chicago chemist Weixin Tang receives 2022 Packard Fellowship

University of Chicago chemist Weixin Tang has received a 2022 Packard Fellowship in Science and Engineering. Tang is one of 20 early-career scientists and engineers nationwide to receive the fellowship from the David and Lucile Packard Foundation.
Tang, a Neubauer Family Assistant Professor in chemistry, will receive $875,000 over five years to support her research. Tang’s lab specializes in using chemistry-based tools to understand and alter biological processes.
The Packard Fellowship will fund an initiative that seeks to create new ways to make therapeutic molecules with a technique called directed evolution.
Sometimes, as researchers seek treatments for diseases, they would like to make biomolecules that do not exist yet. For example, perhaps they want to design a protein that flags cancerous cells to bring them to the attention of the immune system.