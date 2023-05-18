UChicago women’s tennis team finishes as NCAA Division III runner-up for second year in a row

For the second-straight season, the University of Chicago women’s tennis team reached the NCAA Division III national championship match, before falling to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 5–3 on May 17 in Orlando, Florida.

The top-ranked Maroons won 23 matches in a row before being beaten by the No. 2-ranked Athenas, who repeated as champions with a 27–1 record. In two seasons, UChicago has compiled a stellar 45–3 mark, with two of those losses coming to C-M-S in the NCAA title match.

“I told the team as far back as 2021, that a grade, an internship or a win or a loss does not define who they are as people, and that couldn’t be truer than after (Wednesday’s) result,” said head coach Jay Tee, now in his 11th season at the helm of the women’s and men’s teams.

“All that the women accomplished this season was a direct result of their determination, grit, fight and love for one another, and the finals loss doesn’t change who they are or what they’ve done. I wouldn’t trade the memories we made this season for anything because this team is so incredibly special.”