UChicago welcomes new students with virtual Orientation events

On Friday night, students participated in the Aims of Education address, a UChicago O-Week tradition dating to 1962, in which students are asked to reflect on the purpose and definition of education as they embark upon their collegiate years.

Gilliam recounted the story of Georgiana Simpson, AB’1911, PhD’1921, who, as a Black woman, was not allowed stay in the same dormitory as white students. That Simpson persevered under such circumstances was a testament to her love of learning—and of herself.

“The point of education is to be different and to stand out,” Gilliam said. “So much of high school is conforming to structures imposed upon you by others: the same set of classes, the same set of achievement tests, and the same advanced placement exams. But in your college essays, we didn’t ask you about how similar you were to everyone else; we did not even make you take college entrance exams. We asked you to tell us what makes you unique.”

“Regardless of what the world may sometimes tell you, being you is your gift,” she added, “and that is why we are so pleased you chose to join the University of Chicago.”

Following the address, groups of students participated in live Zoom discussions with UChicago faculty members.

During Orientation Weekend and the first week of classes, students have the opportunity to connect and get to know each other through a variety of virtual events, including a presidential debate screening, yoga, tours of UChicago museums, and open mics and improv comedy shows.

“I definitely look forward to meeting other people, especially putting faces to a lot of people I’ve been talking to online through summer programs,” said Kenatu Habetaslassa, a first-year student from Cincinnati, Ohio, who was moving into the new Woodlawn Residential Commons on Tuesday. “It will be interesting to see what they’re like in real life.”