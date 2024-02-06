UChicago symposium connects diverse firms with decision-makers

Nadia Quarles, assistant vice president in the Office of Business Diversity, said this year’s symposium included firms representing legal, money management, communications, information technology, human resources, architecture and engineering industries. It reflected the breadth of opportunities at the symposium for both business and officials.

“This symposium was created 15 years ago because of the lack of exposure the University had to the enormous amount of minority- and women-owned business talent in these high-margin industries. People are used to working with who’ve they have known for a very long time. Oftentimes, those long-standing relationships aren’t with minority-owned businesses,” said Quarles, who has led the symposium since its inception. “Over the years, the symposium has broken down those barriers, and the relationships that result are mutually beneficial. We get the best talent in the marketplace while helping minority- and women-owned business enterprises grow to scale.”

In a video message at this year’s event, President Paul Alivisatos talked about UChicago’s commitment to business diversity.

“This event is just one great example of the results that can be achieved when we collaborate closely with minority- and women-owned businesses,” Alivisatos said. “This symposium is not just a singular event but rather the most visible facet of our enduring dedication to business diversity. It shapes how we conduct business and cultivate relationships with our partners throughout the year. The spirit we bring to our efforts extends further. Even when we engage with majority-owned businesses, we encourage them to embrace diversity by utilizing diverse teams on University projects.”

Closing the country’s “disparity gaps”

During the symposium, Quarles led a conversation with Martin Cabrera Jr., founder and CEO of Cabrera Capital Markets and Cabrera Capital Partners; and John Palfrey, president of The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. In a wide-ranging discussion, the two executives offered their insights on being a diverse business and being the leader of a grant-making body that also procures diverse services, respectively.

Cabrera shared challenges and successes leading to his Latino-owned firms achieving billions in investments since its founding. He discussed how opportunities for diverse businesses are sometimes purposely thwarted and how talented, diverse businesses deserve more representation in areas such as professional services.

“We have to be unapologetic about creating wealth. That’s what we need in our country, to really close the disparity gaps in our country and giving those opportunities—whether it’s in private equity or real estate or institutional money management; that’s what’s really key,” Cabrera said. “When you have some of those minority firms competing at those levels, that’s when you see the true wealth creation.”

Cabrera cited Robert Smith, founder and CEO of the investment firm Vista Equity Partners, as an example. “He’s done extremely well, one of the best private equity firms in the country—actually in the world. He just happens to be black,” he said. “So there are examples out there. Firms just need to be given the opportunity.”