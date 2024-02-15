UChicago student volunteers foster creativity and belonging at South Side school

Through teaching and continuous feedback from City Elementary instructors, UChicago students develop best practices including avoiding noise and distraction, and developing the ability to meet students where their interests lie.
“When working with neurodiverse kids in particular, I think UChicago students learn how to be patient, how to put the student’s needs first and how to avoid coming at them too rigidly with their own plan,” said student volunteer and Med-ucate director Simi Goliani.
City Elementary also works with third- and fourth-year UChicago Medicine students, who complete community rotations as part of their medical training. Through tutoring about nutrition and health, they develop knowledge to help navigate interactions with future patients.
“They’re going to be urologists and they’re going to be general practitioners, and one day they’re going to get a neurodivergent individual that comes to their practice and they’re going to remember City,” said Flint. “And they can say: ‘I have a touchpoint to interact and help support this individual and their family in a way that I probably wouldn’t if I didn’t have this experience.’”
Knowledge and first-hand experience from the program even led one UChicago student, initially studying finance, to change her entire career trajectory.
“I’m now going to apply to law school to immerse myself in disability law, special education law, and family law to see how this issue affects families and what resources can be provided,” said Cristina Gaudio, AB’23, SB’23, who volunteered with City last year. “The program ended up changing my career in a way that I completely didn’t expect.”
Meeting unique needs
Teaching at City Elementary also allows UChicago students to impact young learners as part of a close-knit social support network.
With a 4:1 staff-to-student ratio, City offers individualized guidance to ensure progress and a sense of belonging for each student. The school aims to make that model increasingly accessible. Around 25% of students at City Elementary benefit from scholarship. In addition, the University’s Diverse Learners Tuition Portability Benefit provides assistance for UChicago faculty and their children. However, City is looking to expand the support it provides to families.
“It’s really at the top of our priorities as a board—to promote the growth of the school in a way that’s not just about who can pay to access, but about what kind of a student is a good fit for City,” said Iverson.
The distinctive focus of City and UChicago student volunteers on the individual social needs and interests of each student has been felt among City Elementary families, many of whom faced inaccessible environments and rejections before finding a school offering tailored programs, flexibility and social support.
Sherley Chavarria, a City Elementary parent, noted the difference that the new environment made for her child. “He isn’t nearly as anxious or resistant to go to school…as he enters the building, he does so confidently. At home, he shares stories about what he’s learning,” she said.
The opportunity to impact kids in the community and foster meaningful and authentic interactions is also a key motivator for the student volunteers.
“I can confidently say of all the extracurricular things I’ve done, and I’ve tried everything, this is my favorite because I like the people,” said Maxwell Kay, a student volunteer who directs City’s partnership with UChicago Access. “So much of school is abstract, but when you get to go somewhere and see that some kid has benefited from the effort you put in that day, that’s the most rewarding thing in the world.”
Click here to learn about City Elementary’s partnerships with UChicago.