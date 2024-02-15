UChicago student volunteers foster creativity and belonging at South Side school

Leveraging the unique passions of College and graduate students, and their expertise in fields from music to medicine, UChicago’s nearly decade-long partnership with City Elementary has generated a series of programs and classes which rethink and revitalize how neurodiverse kids experience elementary school classrooms.

“I think it’s been a key for UChicago students to have the opportunity to not only understand neurodiversity, but also do something positive with it. Being part of these kids’ lives in a really meaningful way, I see them coming back happy and talking about how this was the best part of their week,” said Christopher Flint, Head of School at City Elementary.

A new take on neurodiverse education

UChicago’s eight partner programs with City Elementary allow student volunteers to foster creativity and belonging for neurodiverse students who often feel left out in conventional classroom settings.

The Music Sociality program, led by Jennifer Iverson—an associate professor in the Department of Music and board chair of City Elementary—leverages collaborative and discussion-based activities to improve social skills in a fun and welcoming environment.

“Music as a practice is inherently very communal. There’s so much nonverbal communication, so much collaboration involved throughout the practice,” said Alejandro Cueto, a graduate student in the Department of Music and teacher in the program. “I think teaching in that context with students who are on the spectrum is a cool way to work on social skills in a space where these students are really enthusiastic.”

For Iverson, discussing musical tastes or collaborating on a song can be perfect ways for autistic children who struggle with turn-taking to practice reciprocal communication and listening.

“What happens if you don’t like something that your friend does? And how can you express your own opinion, but in a way that still demonstrates kindness for your friend? How can you engage in some position-taking and ask a curious question? These are the complex negotiations that happen when we’re in a musical scenario,” said Iverson.

Another UChicago partner program called Med-ucate makes navigating physical and mental health fun and engaging for neurodiverse children.

“We wanted the kids to be able to know the basics about their bodies so that they can learn how to take care of themselves physically and mentally, in terms of health,” said Simi Goliani, a third-year UChicago student who co-founded the program.

Exercises like calming techniques in stressful situations or locating local health resources are designed to foster independence for neurodiverse children, who are more likely to face barriers to improving their health.

“When we look at the data, it shows that [neurodiverse] individuals aren’t going to the doctor as much, and have poorer health outcomes than neurotypical individuals, because of a lack of access,” said Flint. “I think this program can help them understand and take more ownership and advocacy over their own health, which is fantastic.”

City Elementary’s other UChicago-led partnerships explore activities from dog clubs and philosophical discussions to drawing maps of the human brain. They allow student volunteers to share their passions in activities that are concrete, hands-on, and adapted to the emotional needs and interests of neurodiverse and autistic kids.

Cultivating first-hand knowledge

The University’s collaborations with City Elementary also provide on-the-ground knowledge of neurodiversity for UChicago students and future professionals in fields ranging from education to medicine to law.

“We’re training these UChicago students to become adults who are more sensitive to the kinds of access adjustments and environmental adjustments that will make the world a friendlier place for neurodiverse people,” said Iverson.